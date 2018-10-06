Death notices for Donegal for Saturday, October 6

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Martin Lafferty, Bogagh, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Martin Lafferty, Bogagh, Raphoe.

Funeral from his late residence on Sunday morning, October 7 at 10.30am going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield Raphoe.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Angela O’Callaghan, Kilraine, Glenties



The death has taken place of Angela O’Callaghan, Kilraine, Glenties.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral on Sunday October 7 with Requiem Mass at 1pm in St Connell’s Church, Glenties with burial afterwards in Kilraine Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. Family time on the morning of the Funeral.

Traffic restriction, shuttle bus in operation from Damien McDevitt’s home during the wake.

Enquiries to James McGuinness & Son’s Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties.

Nora Sharkey, nee Doherty, Gortnalake, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Nora Sharkey, nee Doherty, Gortnalake, Creeslough.

Remains will arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough, on Saturday October 6pm at 6.30 pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday October 7 at 11 am, with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

House private please, except for family and close friends.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Mary-Jo Toland, 11 Millbrae Meadows, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Mary-Jo Toland, 11 Millbrae Meadows, Carndonagh.

Funeral from her late residence on Saturday at 10.30am to the Church of The Sacred Hearts, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Eileen Gallagher, Drumcrow, St Johnston, formerly Porthall, Lifford

The death has taken place at Brentwood Manor, Convoy of Eileen Gallagher, Drumcrow, St Johnston and formerly of Porthall, Lifford.

Reposing at her sister, Patricia Devine’s home, Drummucklagh, Raphoe.

Funeral leaving her sister’s home on Saturday morning, October 6 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the St Columba’s Cemetery, Drumoghill.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Mary Theresa Sweeney, Knockfola, Gweedore

The death has occurred of Mary Theresa Sweeney, Knockfola, Gweedore.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, October 6 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Colmcille Church, Knockfola with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary at 9pm. House private from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

