Death notices for Donegal, Friday, October 5, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary-Jo Toland, 11 Millbrae Meadows, Carndonagh

- Eileen Gallagher, Drumcrow, St Johnston, formerly Porthall, Lifford

- Grace Maria Rose Mannering Fischer, Glenties

- Mary Theresa Sweeney, Knockfola, Gweedore

- Naoise (Ignatius) McNamee, Letterkenny Road, Convoy

- Donald McClafferty, Radharc na Cille, Carrigart

- Sean Doherty, 15 Glenpark, Mountain Top, Letterkenny

- Andrew Fullerton, Corvin, Linsfort, Buncrana

Mary-Jo Toland, 11 Millbrae Meadows, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Mary-Jo Toland, 11 Millbrae Meadows, Carndonagh.

Funeral from her late residence on Saturday at 10.30am to the Church of The Sacred Hearts, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Eileen Gallagher, Drumcrow, St Johnston, formerly Porthall, Lifford

The death has taken place at Brentwood Manor, Convoy of Eileen Gallagher, Drumcrow, St Johnston and formerly of Porthall, Lifford.

Reposing at her sister, Patricia Devine’s home, Drummucklagh, Raphoe.

Funeral leaving her sister’s home on Saturday morning, October 6 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the St Columba’s Cemetery, Drumoghill.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Grace Maria Rose Mannering Fischer, Glenties

The death has taken place of Grace Maria Rose Mannering Fischer (17), daughter of Florian and Elizabeth Fischer, Glenties and Bavaria.

Funeral mass on Friday afternoon at 2pm in St. Connell's Church, Glenties with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Theresa Sweeney, Knockfola, Gweedore

The death has occurred of Mary Theresa Sweeney, Knockfola, Gweedore.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, October 6 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Colmcille Church, Knockfola with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary at 9pm. House private from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Naoise (Ignatius) McNamee, Letterkenny Road, Convoy

The death has taken place at his residence of Naoise (Ignatius) McNamee, Letterkenny Road, Convoy.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from his residence on Friday at 10.30am for Mass at St Mary’s Church, Convoy at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the old cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Association, Donegal Branch c/o Gibson Funeral Directors or any Family member.

Donald McClafferty, Radharc na Cille, Carrigart

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Donald McClafferty, Radharc na Cille, Carrigart.

Remains reposing at his home, funeral from there on Friday going to The Church of St John the Baptist in Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Andrew Fullerton, Corvin, Linsfort, Buncrana

The tragic death has occurred of Andrew Fullerton, originally from Corvin, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Funeral details to follow.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.