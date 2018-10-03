Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, October 3, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Theresa Sweeney, Knockfola, Gweedore

- Naoise (Ignatius) McNamee, Letterkenny Road, Convoy

- Donald McClafferty, Radharc na Cille, Carrigart

- Sean Doherty, 15 Glenpark, Mountain Top, Letterkenny

- Andrew Fullerton, Corvin, Linsfort, Buncrana

- Phelim McGill, Largnaseeragh, Ardara

- Marion Gregg, née Cornett, Drumcrow, West, Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

Mary Theresa Sweeney, Knockfola, Gweedore

The death has occurred of Mary Theresa Sweeney, Knockfola, Gweedore.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, October 6 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Colmcille Church, Knockfola with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary at 9pm. House private from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Naoise (Ignatius) McNamee, Letterkenny Road, Convoy

The death has taken place at his residence of Naoise (Ignatius) McNamee, Letterkenny Road, Convoy.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from his residence Friday at 10.30am for Mass at St Mary’s Church, Convoy at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the Family plot in the old cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Association, Donegal Branch c/o Gibson Funeral Directors or any Family member.

Donald McClafferty, Radharc na Cille, Carrigart

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Donald McClafferty, Radharc na Cille, Carrigart.

His remains will repose there from 3pm on Wednesday, October 3 and Funeral from there on Friday going to The Church of St John the Baptist in Carrigart for Requeim Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Sean Doherty, 15 Glenpark, Mountain Top, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Sean Doherty, 15 Glenpark, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence, funeral from there at 10.15am on Thursday, October 4 going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 11am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Donegal Hospice and COPD Outreach Team c/o any family member.

Andrew Fullerton, Corvin, Linsfort, Buncrana

The tragic death has occurred of Andrew Fullerton, originally from Corvin, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Funeral details to follow.

Phelim McGill, Largnaseeragh, Ardara

The death has taken place peacefully at The Donegal Hospice of Phelim McGill, Largnaseeragh, Ardara.

His remains are reposing at his family residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, October 4 at 10am to the Church of The Holy Family, Ardara for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

