Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday, October 3

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Sean Doherty, 15 Glenpark, Mountain Top, Letterkenny

- Andrew Fullerton, Corvin, Linsfort, Buncrana

- Phelim McGill, Largnaseeragh, Ardara

- Vera Sheerin, née, Mc Shea, Bundoran and Ballyshannon

- Lesley Winters, Lettermacaward

- Eddie Doherty, 3 Flaxfields, Convoy and formally of Letterbrick, Cloghan, Lifford

- Marion Gregg, née Cornett, Drumcrow, West,Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

Sean Doherty, 15 Glenpark, Mountain Top, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at his late residence of Sean Doherty, 15 Glenpark, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence, funeral from there at 10.15am on Thursday, October 4 going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Donegal Hospice and COPD Outreach Team c/o any family member.

Andrew Fullerton, Corvin, Linsfort, Buncrana

The tragic death has occurred of Andrew Fullerton, originally from Corvin, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Funeral details to follow.

Phelim McGill, Largnaseeragh, Ardara

The death has taken place peacefully at The Donegal Hospice of Phelim McGill, Largnaseeragh, Ardara.

His remains are reposing at his family residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, October 4 at 10am to the Church of The Holy Family, Ardara for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Vera Sheerin, née McShea, Bundoran and Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Vera Sheerin, née McShea, Bundoran and Ballyshannon. Remains reposing at her daughter Nicola’s residence, 7 Drowes Court, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim.

Funeral will arrive at Church of our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, today, Wednesday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Cremation service will take place in Lakeland Crematorium Cavan, at approximately 2pm on Wednesday.

Lesley Winters, Lettermacaward

The death has taken place in Archview Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Lesley Winters, Lettermacaward.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Eddie Doherty, 3 Flaxfields, Convoy and formally of Letterbrick, Cloghan, Lifford

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eddie Doherty, 3 Flaxfields, Convoy and formerly of Letterbrick, Cloghan, Lifford.

Remains reposing at Letterbrick Church.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1pm and afterwards to Fintown cemetery for burial in the family plot.

Marion Gregg, née Cornett, Drumcrow, West,Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Marion Gregg, nee Cornett, Drumcrow, West,Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh.

House Private this morning. Remains will arrive in Garrison Parish Church on Wednesday for 12 noon Funeral Service followed by private cremation. Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Cancer Belfast City Hospital c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison Co Fermanagh BT93 4BY.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.