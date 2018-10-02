Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday, October 2

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Vera Sheerin, nee McShea, Bundoran and Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Vera Sheerin, nee McShea, Bundoran and Ballyshannon. Remains reposing at her daughter’s Nicola’s residence, 7 Drowes Court, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim from 11 am until 9pm on Tuesday. Funeral will arrive at Church of our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, on Wednesday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Cremation service will take place in Lakeland Crematorium Cavan, at approximately 2pm on Wednesday.

Lesley Winters, Lettermacaward



The death has taken place in Archview Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Lesley Winters, Lettermacaward.

His remains reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home.

Removal on Tuesday evening at 6.30pm going to Lettermacaward Church for 7pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Evelyn Malcolm nee Gibson, Raphoe, and formally of Augheygault, Drumkeen



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mrs Evelyn Malcolm, nee Gibson, of 13 Castlegrove, Raphoe, and formally of Augheygault, Drumkeen.

Reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 3pm for Service at Raphoe Presbyterian Church at 3.30pm

Burial afterwards in the family plot at convoy Presbyterian Church.

Family time from 11pm – 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to Medical 3 Ward, Patients Comfort Fund, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Gibsons Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Eddie Doherty, 3 Flaxfields, Convoy and formally of Letterbrick, Cloghan, Lifford



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eddie Doherty, 3 Flaxfields, Convoy and formally of Letterbrick, Cloghan, Lifford.

Funeral prayers at Gibson's Funeral Home, Convoy, tomorrow, Tuesday at 6pm with removal afterwards at 7pm going to Letterbrick Church to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1pm and afterwards to Fintown cemetery for burial in the family plot.

Marion Gregg, nee Cornett, Drumcrow, West,Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Marion Gregg, nee Cornett, Drumcrow, West,Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Peacefully at her residence.

Remains reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 3pm to 9pm. House private at all other times. Remains will arrive in Garrison Parish Church on Wednesday for 12 noon Funeral Service followed by private cremation. Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Cancer Belfast City Hospital c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison Co Fermanagh BT93 4BY.

Margaret Kelly (nee Farren) late of Gortinarren, Culdaff, Co. Donegal

The death has occurred of Margaret Kelly (nee Farren) late of Gortinarren, Culdaff, sister of Liam Farren of Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Community Hospital c/o any family member.

Delia Bonner, Arlands, Burtonport

The death has taken place of Delia Bonner, Arlands, Burtonport. Her remains will be reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres. Interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

Family home private the morning of the funeral. There is a one way system from Irelands to Keadue.

Claire McGee, Rushfield Road, Carrigans

The death has taken place September 30th 2018 at Letterkenny University Hospital of Claire McGee, Rushfield Road, Carrigans. Reposing at her nephew, Brian Taylor`s home, Dunmore, Carrigans.

Funeral leaving her nephew`s home on Tuesday October 2nd at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Baithin`s Church, St Johnston at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

Paddy Sweeney, Oldcastle Road, Ballyjamesduff, Cavan / Gweedore, Donegal

The death has occurred of Paddy Sweeney, Oldcastle Road, Ballyjamesduff, Cavan and Gweedore, Donegal. Paddy passed away peacefully at his home in Ballyjamesduff. Late of Gweedore, County Donegal. Retired national school principal. Predeceased by his wife Teresa, brothers Eddie and James. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Brendan, Michael, Kevin, daughter Deirdre, sisters Rose and Bridget, brother Danny, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, son in law, daughters in law, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

