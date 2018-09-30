Death Notices for Donegal for Sunday, September 30

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Jimmy Murray, The Port, Inver, Co. Donegal

- Catherine Sheeran, Stonepark, Mountcharles, Co. Donegal

- Vera Sheerin, nee (Mc Shea), Bundoran and Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

- Marion Gregg, nee Cornett, Drumcrow, West,Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

- Margaret Kelly (nee Farren) late of Gortinarren, Culdaff, Co. Donegal

- Jimmy Martin, Bishop Rogan Park, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare and late of Co Donegal and Clarke Barracks, Curragh Camp.

Jimmy Murray, The Port, Inver, Co. Donegal

The death has occurred of Jimmy Murray, The Port, Inver, Co. Donegal.

Removal from the residence of his daughter Deborah Murray on Sunday morning at 11am. to St. Naul's Church Ardaghey for 11 30am. funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ardaghey cemetery. One way system in operation for the wake entering at the Port Road entrance.

Catherine Sheeran, Stonepark, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Catherine Sheeran, Stonepark, Mountcharles, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at her residence. Remains reposing at her late residence. Removal from there on Monday morning going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am funeral mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. House private to family only please.

Vera Sheerin, nee (Mc Shea), Bundoran and Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

The death has occurred of Vera Sheerin, nee (Mc Shea), Bundoran and Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral arrangements Later. Enquiries to Conlan & Breslin Funeral Directors, Bundoran, on 0879670448.

Marion Gregg, nee Cornett, Drumcrow, West,Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Marion Gregg, nee Cornett, Drumcrow, West,Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Peacefully at her residence. Funeral arrangements later, house private at present.

Margaret Kelly (nee Farren) late of Gortinarren, Culdaff, Co. Donegal

The death has occurred of Margaret Kelly (nee Farren) late of Gortinarren, Culdaff.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Community Hospital c/o any family member.

Jimmy Martin, Bishop Rogan Park, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare and late of Co Donegal and Clarke Barracks, Curragh Camp

The death has occurred of Jimmy Martin, Bishop Rogan Park, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare and late of Co Donegal and Clarke Barracks, Curragh Camp. 27th September 2018. Peacefully at Curragh Lawns Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Tom and Pat, daughters Hazel and Karen, sons-in-law Mick and Niall, daughters-in-law Martina and Jannette, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Hazel's residence, Hillside, Kilcullen from 2pm on Sunday until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 8pm. Removal from there on Monday morning at 10.30am to the Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Bridget, Kilcullen, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

