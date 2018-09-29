DEATH NOTICES
Death Notices for Donegal for Saturday, September 29
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Monica Gallen, née McBride, Lifford and formerly Castelfin
- Jimmy Murray, The Port, Inver, Co. Donegal
Monica Gallen, née McBride, Lifford and formerly Castelfin
The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Monica Gallen, née Mc Bride formerly Doherty, 5 Albert Terrace, Main Street, Lifford and formerly of Castlefin.
Funeral leaving her home on Saturday morning, September 29th at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog at 11a.m.
Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.
Jimmy Murray, The Port, Inver, Co. Donegal
The death has occured of Jimmy Murray, The Port, Inver, Co. Donegal.
Remains reposing at the residence of his daughter Deborah Murray, The Port
from 2pm. to 10pm., today Saturday .
Removal on Sunday morning at 11am. to St. Naul's Church Ardaghey for 11 30am. funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ardaghey cemetery. One way system in operation for the wake entering at the Port Road entrance.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Community Hospital c/o any family member.
If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com
Please include a contact number for verification.