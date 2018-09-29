Death Notices for Donegal for Saturday, September 29

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Monica Gallen, née Mc Bride formerly Doherty, 5 Albert Terrace, Main Street, Lifford and formerly of Castlefin.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday morning, September 29th at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

The death has occured of Jimmy Murray, The Port, Inver, Co. Donegal.

Remains reposing at the residence of his daughter Deborah Murray, The Port

from 2pm. to 10pm., today Saturday .

Removal on Sunday morning at 11am. to St. Naul's Church Ardaghey for 11 30am. funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ardaghey cemetery. One way system in operation for the wake entering at the Port Road entrance.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Community Hospital c/o any family member.

