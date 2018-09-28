Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, September 28, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following death:

- Monica Gallen, née McBride, Lifford and formerly Castelfin

Monica Gallen, née McBride, Lifford and formerly Castelfin

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Monica Gallen, née Mc Bride formerly Doherty, 5 Albert Terrace, Main Street, Lifford and formerly of Castlefin.

Reposing at her home this evening, Thursday September 27th from 6p.m.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday morning, September 29th at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

