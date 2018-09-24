Death notices for Donegal, Monday September 24

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- George McDermott, Gortlee, Letterkenny

- Sheila Boyle (Condy), Dungloe and formerly of Meenbanad

- Betty Meehan, (nee McIntyre) Castle Street, Donegal Town

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of George McDermott, Gortlee, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday evening from 6pm.

Removal from there at 7pm on Monday to St. Eunan’s Cathedral to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 25 at 10am with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Sheila Boyle (Condy), Chapel Road, Dungloe and formerly of Meenbanad.

Her remains reposed in McGlynn's Funeral Home, Chapel Road, Dungloe on Sunday .

Funeral Mass at St Crona’s Church on Monday at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

The death has occurred of Betty Meehan, (nee McIntyre) Castle Street, Donegal Town.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town with burial immediately afterwards in Clar Cemetery. House strictly private on the morning of the funeral please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to C.A.S.A.

