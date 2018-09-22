Deaths in Donegal - Saturday, September 22nd

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Brian Mimnagh, Drumquinn

- Angela Moran, (Doogan), Middle Dore, Gweedore

- Barbara Griffin née Neeson, Sessiagh Cottage, Castlefin

- Teresa McGilloway, Kinnego, Ballymagan, Buncrana

- Maureen Harkin, Knockamany

- Vincent McDaid, Newtowncunningham

- George Deane, Dunkineely and formerly of Gilbertstown

- Carmel McCallion, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny

- Anthony Donaghey (Doe), 54 Cockhill Park, Buncrana

- Jimmy McFadden, Knockastoller, Bunbeg

- Mary Love (née Kelly), 36 Drumrallagh, Strabane, formerly Tamnawood, Ballindrait

- John Jordan, Woodside, Ramelton

- Eileen Glackin, Tubberkeen, Dungloe

- George Deane, 10 Springfield Park, Dunkineely and formerly of Gilbertstown

Brian Mimnagh, Drumquinn

The death has occurred of Brian Mimnagh, Drumquinn.

His remains are reposing at the residence of his brother Colm Mimnagh, 22 Segully Road, Drumquinn.

Funeral from there on Saturday, September 22 at 10.20 for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Langfield, Drumquinn with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Angela Moran, (Doogan), Middle Dore, Gweedore

The death has taken place of Angela Moran, (Doogan), Middle Dore, Gweedore.

Removal from the residence of her son Hugh Mark Moran, Middle Dore, Gweedore on Sunday, September 23 at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Chapel with burial afterwards in Maghergallen cemetery.

House private from 11pm till 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member.

Rosary both night at 9pm.

Barbara Griffin née Neeson, Sessiagh Cottage, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Barbara Griffin née Neeson, Sessiagh Cottage, Castlefin.

Funeral Service in Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlederg on Sunday morning, September 23 at 11.30 am followed by Private Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan.

The house is private to family members only please at the request of the deceased.

Teresa McGilloway, Kinnego, Ballymagan, Buncrana

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Teresa McGilloway, Kinnego, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Funeral from her late residence on Sunday morning, September 23 at 10.10am for 11am Mass at St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm until 12 noon.

Maureen Harkin, Knockamany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maureen Harkin, Knockamany.

Funeral from Connelly’s Homes Chapel, Malin Town on Sunday, September 23 at 10am going to St Patrick’s Church, Auchaclay, Malin for Funeral Mass at 10.30am.

Interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery, Malin.

Viewing time on both nights until 10pm.

Vincent McDaid, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Vincent McDaid Senior, 6 Orchard Grove, Newtowncunningham and formerly of Lower Main Street, Newtowncunningham.

Funeral from his former residence at Lower Main Street, Newtowncunningham on Sunday afternoon, September 23 at 1.30pm going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for Funeral Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Little Angels School, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

George Deane, Dunkineely and formerly of Gilbertstown

The death has taken place of George Deane, 10 Springfield Park, Dunkineely and formerly of Gilbertstown.

Removal from his residence on Saturday at 12.30pm going to St. Peter’s Church, Killaghtee for Funeral Service at 1pm.

Committal afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund care of John B. O’Donnell Funeral Director.

Carmel McCallion, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Carmel McCallion, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny. Remains will be reposing at her home from 4pm today. Funeral Mass will take place in St Eunan's Cathedral at 12 noon on Sunday with interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.



Anthony Donaghey (Doe), 54 Cockhill Park, Buncrana

The death has occurred in London, England, of Anthony Donaghey (Doe), 54 Cockhill Park, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning leaving at 10.40am for 11am Mass at St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Jimmy McFadden, Knockastoller, Bunbeg

The death has taken place of Jimmy McFadden, Knockastoller, Bunbeg.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg at 11am on Saturday September 22, with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Mary Love (née Kelly), 36 Drumrallagh, Strabane, formerly Tamnawood, Ballindrait

The death has taken place at her home of Mary Love (née Kelly) – 36 Drumrallagh, Strabane and formerly of Tamnawood, Ballindrait.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral leaving her home on Saturday morning at 9.15am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 10am.

Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

John Jordan, Woodside, Ramelton

The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Jordan, Woodside, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10pm to 10am. Family flowers only.

Eileen Glackin, Tubberkeen, Dungloe

The death has taken place at Dungloe District Hospital of Eileen Glackin, Tubberkeen, Dungloe.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe at 11am with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family home strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Dungloe Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o any family member of Shaun Mc Glynn’s Funeral Directors, Dungloe.

George Deane, 10 Springfield Park, Dunkineely and formerly of Gilbertstown

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Community Hospital. Removal on Saturday at 12.30pm going to St. Peter’s Church, Killaghtee for Funeral Service at 1pm. Committal afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund care of John B. O’Donnell Funeral Director.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.