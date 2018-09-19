Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, September 19, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Thomas Conaghan, Crick-a-more, Dungloe

- Paul O'Reilly, Naas, Kildare and Ballyshannon

- Shirley Harding, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal Town

- Nora Cassidy, Upper Cappagh, Teelin

- Anna Mc Grinder, née Noone, 6 Springhill Park, formerly Ramelton

- Agnes Geary, nee Mc Groddy, Sliabh Sneacht Close, Letterkenny, Doe, Creeslough

- Joe Mc Eleney (Conn) Mindoran, Clonmany

The death has occurred at Dungloe District Hospital of Thomas Conaghan, Crick-a-more, Dungloe.

Remains reposing at this late residence from 7 pm on Wednesday, September 19.

Funeral Mass on Friday, September, 21 at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh.

Interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9 p.m. Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to Dungloe Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn, Funeral Directors, Dungloe.

The death has occurred of Paul O'Reilly, Naas, Kildare and Ballyshannon.

Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Nass on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm with family present.



Removal on Thursday afternoon to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Ballymount Road, D24 arriving for 1pm Civil Funeral Service. House Private. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to ASH Animal Rescue (www.ashanimalrescue.com). Donation box at rear of Church beside Condolence Book.

The death has taken place of Shirley Harding, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal Town.

Removal from Donegal Community Hospital, Friday, September 21 at 9.45am to Donegal Methodist Church for Funeral Service at 10.45am, followed by Service and cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3pm Friday, September 21.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Donegal Town Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund care of George Irwin Funeral Directors, Donegal Town.

House private please.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nora Cassidy, Upper Cappagh, Teelin.

Reposing at her residence. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12.30pm in St. Columba’s Church, Carrick.

Burial afterward in the local cemetery. Rosary each night at 9pm.

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Anna Mc Grinder (née Noone), 6 Springhill Park and formerly of Ramelton.

Reposing at her home this evening, Tuesday September, 18 from 6pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday morning, September 20th at 9.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at 10a.m.

Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm. to 11am.

The death has taken place of Agnes Geary, nee Mc Groddy, Sliabh Sneacht Close, Letterkenny, Doe, Creeslough.

Remains are reposing at Archview Lodge, Drummaney, Letterkenny from 5pm this evening with Rosary at 8pm.

Removal from there tomorrow evening, Wednesday, at 5pm going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for mass on Thursday morning, September 20th at 10am with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwell Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Archview Lodge Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Directors, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Joe McEleney (Conn) Mindoran, Clonmany.

Removal from Carndonagh Community Hospital on Tuesday, September 18 at 12noon going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday, September 20 at 10.20am going to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Carndonagh Hospice Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Mc Feely Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

