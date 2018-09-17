Death notices for Donegal for Monday, September 17th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Laurence Flatley, East End, Bundoran

- Irene Chambers, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

- Mary McCluskey (née Kelly), West End, Convoy

- Dermot Breen, Millbrook, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Cairns Drive, Sligo and Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh

- Victoria Breslin, Brackey, Ardara

- Adeline O’Donnell, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot

- Terry Wilson, 13 Doo, Cashel, Glebe, Ards, Creeslough

Laurence Flatley, St. Brigid's Terrace, East End, Bundoran

The death has occurred at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon of Laurence (Larry) Flatley, St. Brigid's Terrace, East End, Bundoran.

Removal on Monday morning to the Church of Our lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial immediately afterwards to St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery. House private until reposing times.

Irene Chambers, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at her home of Irene Chambers, Dunwiley, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday morning at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Liam Monagle, Ballyliffin

The death has taken place of Liam Monagle, Ballyliffin.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 11.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan for cremation at 5pm.

House private at the request of the deceased.

Family friends and neighbours welcome

Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Pat Kelly Funeral Director or any family member.

Mary McCluskey (née Kelly), West End, Convoy

The death has taken place at her home of Mary McCluskey (née Kelly), West End, Convoy.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Convoy at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the Old Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Dermot Breen, Millbrook, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Cairns Drive, Sligo and Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Dermot Breen, Millbrook, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Cairns Drive, Sligo and Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. Suddenly and peacefully at his residence.

Funeral will arrive to Sligo Cathedral on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Sligo Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation, C/o Foley & Mc Gowan Funeral Directors.

Victoria Breslin, Brackey, Ardara

The death has taken place suddenly at her residence of Victoria Breslin, Brackey, Ardara

Her remains will be reposing at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield this Monday evening from 6pm to 9 pm with rosary at 9pm

Funeral from her residence on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 11a.m Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House private please to family and friends.

Adeline O’Donnell, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Adeline O’Donnell, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot.

Removal today from her residence at 4.45pm to St Mura's Church, Fahan to repose overnight

Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am. Family flowers only Donations if desired in lieu to Nazareth House, Fahan c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Terry Wilson, 13 Doo, Cashel, Glebe, Ards, Creeslough

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Terry Wilson, 13 Doo, Cashel, Glebe, Ards, Creeslough.

His remains will repose at his late residence today (Monday 17th Sept ) from 5pm.

Memorial gathering at his home on Wednesday (19th Sept ) at 2pm with burial afterwards Clondehorkey cemetery, Dunfanaghy.

Family time please from 10pm till 11am

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal MS Society c/o any family member of James Harkin, Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

