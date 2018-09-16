Death notices for Donegal for Sunday evening, September 16th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Laurence Flatley, East End, Bundoran

- Irene Chambers, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

- Liam Monagle, Ballyliffin

- Mary McCluskey (née Kelly), West End, Convoy

- Dermot Breen, Millbrook, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Cairns Drive, Sligo and Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh

- Victoria Breslin, Brackey, Ardara

- Adeline O’Donnell, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot

- Liam Monagle, Ballyliffin

- Mary Mc Cluskey (née Kelly) Westend, Convoy

Laurence Flatley, St. Brigid's Terrace, East End, Bundoran

The death has occurred at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon of Laurence (Larry) Flatley, St. Brigid's Terrace, East End, Bundoran.

Remains reposing at his residence today until 7pm with removal on Monday morning to the Church of Our lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial immediately afterwards to St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery. House private until reposing times.

Irene Chambers, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at her home of Irene Chambers, Dunwiley, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday morning at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Liam Monagle, Ballyliffin

The death has taken place of Liam Monagle, Ballyliffin.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 11.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan for cremation at 5pm.

House private at the request of the deceased.

Family friends and neighbours welcome

Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Pat Kelly Funeral Director or any family member.

Mary McCluskey (née Kelly), West End, Convoy

The death has taken place at her home of Mary McCluskey (née Kelly), West End, Convoy.

Remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Convoy at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the Old Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Dermot Breen, Millbrook, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Cairns Drive, Sligo and Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh

Dermot Breen, Millbrook, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Cairns Drive, Sligo and Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. Suddenly and peacefully at his residence. Reposing at his residence today until 6pm.

Funeral will arrive to Sligo Cathedral on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Sligo Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation, C/o Foley & Mc Gowan Funeral Directors.

Victoria Breslin, Brackey, Ardara

The death has taken place suddenly at her residence of Victoria Breslin, Brackey, Ardara

Her remains will be reposing at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield tomorrow evening Monday from 6pm to 9 pm with rosary at 9pm

Funeral from her residence on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 11a.m Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House private please to family and friends.

Adeline O’Donnell, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Adeline O’Donnell, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot.

Removal from Murphys Funeral Home today Sunday at 4pm going to her residence. Removal tomorrow Monday at 4.45pm to St Mura's Church, Fahan to repose overnight

Requiem Mass Tuesday morning at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am. Family flowers only Donations if desired in lieu to Nazareth House, Fahan c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Liam Monagle, Ballyliffin

The death has taken place of Liam Monagle, Ballyliffin.

Funeral leaving his late home on Monday at 11.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium Co. Cavan for cremation at 5pm. House private at the request of the deceased.

Family friends and neighbours welcome.

Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Pat Kelly Funeral Director or any family member.

Mary Mc Cluskey (née Kelly) Westend, Convoy

The death has taken place September 14th 2018 at her home of Mary Mc Cluskey (née Kelly) Westend, Convoy.

Reposing at her home today Saturday (September 15th) from 12 noon.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday (September 17th) at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Convoy at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the Old Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.