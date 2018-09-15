Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, September 15

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Laurence Flatley, East End, Bundoran

- Irene Chambers, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

- Liam Monagle, Ballyliffin

- Mary McCluskey (née Kelly), West End, Convoy

- Katie Glackin, Barnes Road, Ballybofey

- Patsy McFadden, Sawmills, Kilmacrennan

Laurence Flatley, St. Brigid's Terrace, East End, Bundoran

The death has occurred at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon of Laurence (Larry) Flatley, St. Brigid's Terrace, East End, Bundoran.

Remains reposing on Sunday from 1pm to 7pm with removal on Monday morning to the Church of Our lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial immediately afterwards to St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery.

House private until reposing times.

Irene Chambers, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at her home of Irene Chambers, Dunwiley, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday morning at 10.30am for requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Liam Monagle, Ballyliffin

The death has taken place of Liam Monagle, Ballyliffin.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 11.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan for cremation at 5pm.

House private at the request of the deceased.

Family friends and neighbours welcome

Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Pat Kelly Funeral Director or any family member.

Mary McCluskey (née Kelly), West End, Convoy

The death has taken place at her home of Mary McCluskey (née Kelly), West End, Convoy.

Remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Convoy at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the Old Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Katie Glackin, Barnes Road, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Katie Glackin, Barnes Road, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday morning, at 10.30 am for requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Patsy McFadden, Sawmills, Kilmacrennan

The peaceful death has taken place in Ramelton Community Hospital of Patsy McFadden, Sawmills, Kilmacrennan.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in St Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital Patients' Comfort Fund c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.