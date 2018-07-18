Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, July 18, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Chrisse James, 6 Aisling Close, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Chrisse James, 6 Aishling Close, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

Reposing at her late residence, 6 Aishling Close, Donegal Road, Ballybofey, from 6pm Wednesday, July 18.

Funeral Mass on Friday, July 20, at 11am in The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, with interment afterwards in Leck Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice.

Peter Joe McGroary (Taxi), Old Golf Course Road, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Petey Joe Mc Groary (Taxi), Old Golf Course Road, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 4pm, Wednesday, July 18 until 10pm and from 12noon until 10pm on Thursday.

Remains leaving his late residence at 10:30am on Friday morning to arrive at St Patrick’s Church Donegal Town for 11am Funeral Mass with burial immediately afterwards in Killymard Cemetery.

House private on Friday morning please.

James Fisher, Carrick, Carrigart

The death has occurred of James Fisher Carrick, Carrigart

Reposing at his brother John’s residence at Umlagh, Carrigart. Removal on Wednesday, July 18, at 1.30pm to Carrigart Presbyterian Church for Service at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family burial ground.

Marian McKean, née Leonard, Meenderry Falcarragh and formerly of Armagh

The death has occurred of Marian Mckean, née Leonard, Meenderry, Falcarragh, Donegal and formerly of Armagh.

Reposing at her home in Meenderry from 3pm on Wednesday, July 18. House private from 10pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Funeral Mass in St. Fionan's Church, Falcarragh on Friday July 20 at 12.00 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Friends of Letterkenny Hospital c/o any family member or McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

Teresa McMullin, 62 Ard Connell, Glenties

The death has taken place of Teresa McMullin, 62 Ard Connell, Glenties.

Remains will repose in Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara Tuesday, July 17 from 7pm with rosary at 9pm.

Also reposing, Wednesday, July 18 from 5pm with removal at 6:30pm to St. Connell's Church Glenties to repose overnight.

Funeral at 11am on Thursday, July 19 followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Medical 4 at Letterkenny University hospital.

C/O James McGuinness & Sons funeral directors Main Street Glenties.

Evelyn Doherty, Mount Scourge, Bredagh, Glen Upper, Moville

The death has taken place at her residence of Evelyn Doherty, Mount Scourge, Bredagh, Glen Upper, Moville.

Funeral from her home on Thursday at 1.30pm for 2 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Ballinacrea. Followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

One way system in operation with shuttle bus from the church carpark at Ballinacrea.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and Family Flowers only please with donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Patrick Mullin, Walsall, England, formerly, Ballybofey

The death has occurred in Walsall, West Midlands, England, of Patrick Mullin, formerly of Trusk, Ballybofey.

His remains will repose at McCool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey, on Tuesday, July 17 from 7pm until rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, July 18 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St.Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11am, followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Martin McGoldrick, Shannagh, Laghey

The death has taken place of Martin Mcgoldrick, Shannagh, Laghey.

Reposing at St Bridget’s Community Centre, Ballintra this evening from 7pm until 10pm and Tuesday from 3pm until removal at 7pm to St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House strictly private please.

Danny Collins, Bocan, Culdaff

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Danny Collins, late of Bocan, Culdaff.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Funeral Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan.

Followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, all donations to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

