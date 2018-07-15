Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, July 15

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Martin McGoldrick, Laghey

- Maria Ayre (née Johnston), Geashill, Co Offaly and formerly Copany

- Fiona Carr, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny

- David McKeague Ramelton

- John Boyce, Downings

- Sue McCormack, Glencar, Letterkenny

- Bridget McShane (née Duggan), Glenmornan, Co. Tyrone and formerly of Tory Island

- Josie Smith Nee Doran, Culdaff

- Nora Browne, Finglas and Kilcar

Martin McGoldrick, Shannagh, Laghey

The death has occurred of Martin McGoldrick, Shannagh, Laghey.

Remains will repose at St Bridget’s Community Centre, Ballintra on Monday evening from 7pm until 10pm and Tuesday from 3pm until removal at 7pm to St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House strictly private please.

Maria Ayre (née Johnston), Geashill, Co Offaly and formerly Copany, Co. Donegal

The deaths occurred on Saturday in St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick of Maria Ayre (née Johnston), 34 Coolgarry, Walsh Island, Geashill, Co Offaly and formerly Copany, Co. Donegal.

Maria will repose at Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick this Sunday evening and Monday evening from 4pm until 9pm and on Tuesday from 1pm until removal at 2.15pm to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin, arriving for 3.30pm prayer service.

Fiona Carr, Ballaghderg, Mountain Top, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Fiona Carr, Ballaghderg, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her family home.

Requiem Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty, Fanad at 2pm on Sunday (July 15th) followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. House private from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of the Carr Family.

David McKeague, 2 An Sruthan, Ramelton

The death has taken place of David McKeague, 2 An Sruthan, Ramelton.

Remains are reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

John Boyce (Eoin), Meevagh, Downings

The death has taken place of John Boyce (Eoin), Meevagh, Downings.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sue McCormack, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Sue McCormack, Glencar, Letterkenny, peacefully at Donegal Hospice.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral Mass on Sunday in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 10am. Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Bridget McShane (née Duggan) 132 Moorlough Road, Glenmornan and formerly of Tory Island

The death has taken place at her home of Bridget McShane (née Duggan) 132 Moorlough Road, Glenmornan and formerly of Tory Island.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick, much loved mother of Mary, Patrick, Sean, Michael, Donal, Angela and the late Martin and sister of Theresa, Grainne, Hannah and the late Katie, Sarah, Mary and Evelyn.

Remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Glenmornan at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Josie Smith (nee Doran), 2 Mill Lane, Culdaff

The sudden death has taken place of Josie Smith (nee Doran), 2 Mill Lane, Culdaff.

Her remains are reposing at Collins Funeral Premises, Culdaff with visiting time on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

House private please, family flowers only or if desired donations in lieu to the Intensive Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director.

Nora Browne, Finglas and Kilcar

The death has occurred of Nora Browne, 58 Clancy Road, Finglas, Dublin and formerly of Ballymoon, Kilcar.

Remains arrived at St Cartha's Church, Kilcar on Saturday at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm. Interment afterwards in Kilcar cemetery.

