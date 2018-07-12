Deaths in Donegal, Thursday, July 12th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Griffin, Keelogs, Inver

- Patrick Doran, Manorcunningham

- Nora Browne, Finglas and Kilcar

- William Sweeney, Lurganboy, Portsalon

- Michael Carr, Lisfannon and Castleknock, Dublin

The death has taken place of Mary Griffin, Keelogs, Inver.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Friday morning at 10.30am going to St. Naul's Church, Ardaghey for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of so desired to Donegal Hospice c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles, or any family member.

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Patrick Doran, Veagh, Manorcunningham.

Removal from the Hospice took place on Thursday evening to his late residence.

Requiem Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham at 11am on Saturday, July 14th, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only please.

Donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors Churchill and Letterkenny.

The death has occurred of Nora Browne, 58 Clancy Road, Finglas, Dublin and formerly of Ballymoon, Kilcar.

Remains arriving at St Cartha's Church, Kilcar, Saturday at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm. Interment afterwards in Kilcar cemetery.

The death has taken place of William Sweeney, Lurganboy, Portsalon.

The remains are reposing at his home.

Removal from there on Friday, July 13 at 10.30am going to St Columba’s Church, Massmount, Fanad for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Carr Lisfannon and Castleknock, Dublin.

Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Breda Nelis, Casmar Avenue, Harold's Cross, Dublin, formerly of 57 Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny.

Breda’s remains are reposing at her family home, 57 Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there on Friday, July 13, going to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11am and interment afterwards in the family plot at New Leck cemetery.

Enquiries to Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and also on the morning of the funeral please.

