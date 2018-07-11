Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, July 11, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- William Sweeney, Lurganboy, Portsalon

- Michael Carr, Lisfannon and Castleknock, Dublin

- Mary Ferry, Coolvoy, Doochary

- Jack Friel, Barrick, Glenswilly

- Dermot Hannigan, Carnamuggagh Lower, Letterkenny

- Arthur Doherty Arthur, Cashel, Gleneely

- Rosemarie Jones, née Doherty, Oregon, New Road, Carndonagh

William Sweeney, Lurganboy, Portsalon

The death has taken place of William Sweeney, Lurganboy, Portsalon.

The remains will be reposing at his home.

Removal from there on Friday, July 13 at 10.30am going to St Columba’s Church Massmount, Fanad for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Carr, Lisfannon and Castleknock, Dublin

The death has occurred of Michael Carr Lisfannon and Castleknock, Dublin.

Funeral arrangements later.

Breda Nelis, Harold's Cross and formerly of Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Breda Nelis, Casmar Avenue, Harold's Cross, Dublin, formerly of 57 Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny.

Breda’s remains are reposing at her family home, 57 Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there on Friday, July 13, going to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11am and Interment afterwards in the family plot at New Leck cemetery.

Enquiries to Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and also on the morning of the funeral please.

Mary Ferry, Coolvoy, Doochary

The death has occurred of Mary Ferry, Coolvoy, Doochary.

Her remains will repose at McGlynn's Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 10 from 5pm and Rosary at 9pm on Wednesday.

Viewing from 4pm with removal at 6.15pm going to St Conal’s Church Glenties for 7pm where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 o’clock with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Jack Friel, Barrick, Glenswilly

The death has occurred at his late residence of Jack Friel, Barrick, Glenswilly.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 3pm on Tuesday, July 10.

Funeral Mass in St Columba’s Church Glenswilly Thursday at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards to Temple Douglas cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10.30am and on the morning of the funeral.

Dermot Hannigan, Carnamuggagh Lower, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Dermot Hannigan, Carnamuggagh Lower, Letterkenny.

Dermot’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday, July 12 going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the family plot at Conwal cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Notre-Dame Hospital, Lourdes c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Arthur Doherty Arthur, Cashel, Gleneely

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Arthur Doherty Arthur, Cashel, Gleneely.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Thursday, July 12 at 10.15am to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.