Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, July 11, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Michael Carr, Lisfannon and Castleknock, Dublin

- Mary Ferry, Coolvoy, Doochary

- Jack Friel, Barrick, Glenswilly

- Dermot Hannigan, Carnamuggagh Lower, Letterkenny

- Arthur Doherty Arthur, Cashel, Gleneely

- Sally Guild, Glen, Carrigart

- George Doherty, Blackwater Heights, Kells and Buncrana

- Rosemarie Jones, née Doherty, Oregon, New Road, Carndonagh

- Kathleen McCafferty, née Barr, Gweedore and late of Letterkenny

- Neil Carr, Fanad

- Paddy Mulhern, Gortahork

Michael Carr, Lisfannon and Castleknock, Dublin

The death has occurred of Michael Carr Lisfannon and Castleknock, Dublin.

Funeral arrangements later.

Breda Nelis, Harold's Cross and formerly of Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Breda Nelis, Casmar Avenue, Harold's Cross, Dublin, formerly of 57 Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny.

Breda’s remains are reposing at her family home, 57 Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there on Friday, July 13, going to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11am and Interment afterwards in the family plot at New Leck cemetery.

Enquiries to Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and also on the morning of the funeral please.

Mary Ferry, Coolvoy, Doochary

The death has occurred of Mary Ferry, Coolvoy, Doochary.

Her remains will repose at McGlynn's Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 10 from 5pm and Rosary at 9pm on Wednesday.

Viewing from 4pm with removal at 6.15pm going to St Conal’s Church Glenties for 7pm where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 o’clock with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Jack Friel, Barrick, Glenswilly

The death has occurred at his late residence of Jack Friel, Barrick, Glenswilly.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 3pm on Tuesday, July 10.

Funeral Mass in St Columba’s Church Glenswilly Thursday at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards to Temple Douglas cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10.30am and on the morning of the funeral.

Dermot Hannigan, Carnamuggagh Lower, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Dermot Hannigan, Carnamuggagh Lower, Letterkenny.

Dermot’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday, July 12 going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the family plot at Conwal cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Notre-Dame Hospital, Lourdes c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Arthur Doherty Arthur, Cashel, Gleneely



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Arthur Doherty Arthur, Cashel, Gleneely.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Thursday, July 12 at 10.15am to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Sally Guild, Glen, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Sally Guild, Glen, Carrigart.

Her remains will repose at The Church of St. John The Baptist, Carrigart from 8pm on Tuesday, July 10.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by private cremation in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

George Doherty, Blackwater Heights, Kells and Buncrana

The death has occurred of George Doherty, Blackwater Heights, Kells, Meath and Buncrana.

Removal to St. Colmcille's Church, Kells on Tuesday, July 10, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 11, at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Colmcille's Cemetery, Kells. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Pallative Care. House strictly private, please.



Rosemarie Jones, née Doherty, Oregon, New Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Rosemarie Jones, née Doherty late of Oregon, New Road and Carndonagh.

Her remains will repose at Dixon’s Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Dundalk on Tuesday, July 10 from 12 noon to 9pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning July 11 at 11am to St Laurence’s Church, Omeath, Co. Louth arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen McCafferty, née Barr, Gweedore and late of Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Kathleen McCafferty, née Barr, Bunbeg, Gweedore late of Ballaghderg, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at the residence of her son Mark, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny.

Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg at 11 o’clock on Wednesday morning July 11, followed by burial in Magheragallon cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please.

Donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral

Director, Churchill & Letterkenny.

Neil Carr, Fanad

The death has taken place in the Community Hospital Ramelton of Neil Carr, Doaghmore, Fanad.

Remains reposing at the residence of his nephew Pat and Mary Carr, Doaghmore, Fanad.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 11.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Rosary each night at 9 o’clock.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Paddy Mulhern, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Paddy Mulhern, Gortahork.

Removal from The Eternal Light, Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, on Sunday, July 8 at 5pm. Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

