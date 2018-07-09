Deaths in Donegal - Monday, July 9

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Frances Allison 7 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny

- Neil Carr, Fanad

- Bridget (Biddy) Greene, Ardsbeg, Gortahork

- Paddy Mulhern, Gortahork

- Michael Barr, Ballymacarthur, Greencastle, Donegal

- Grace Casey (née Sharkey) Muighinis, Carna, Galway/Falcarragh

- Mairead Dowdall, nee McElroy, Rahn, Letterkenny

- Liam Fitzpatrick, 11 Cockhill Rd, Buncrana

- Maura Carberry, Lower Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

- Edward McHugh, Ballintimple, Falcarragh

- Con Neilus Gibson, Kilgort, St Johnston

- Margaret McAree Keenaghan, Killmacrennan

- Margaret Josephine Watters formerly of Ardara

Frances Allison 7 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at her residence of Frances Allison 7 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal tomorrow today Monday at 7pm to St. Eunan’s Cathedral to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10am followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Mary’s Meals c/o Jim McGlynn Funeral Directors Glencar, Letterkenny or any family member.

Neil Carr, Fanad



The death has taken place in the Community Hospital Ramelton of Neil Carr, Doaghmore, Fanad.

Removal from there today at 3pm going to the residence of his nephew Pat & Mary Carr, Doaghmore, Fanad.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 11.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Rosary each night at 9 o’clock.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Bridget (Biddy) Greene of Ardsbeg, Gortahork

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Biddy Greene of Ardsbeg, Gortahork. Survived by her four sons, Charlie, Patrick, Bernard and Danny her two daughters Mary and Curley, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her twenty-nine grandchildren, her fifty-six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of family and friends.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, today Sunday the 8th July at 3.30pm going to her late residence. Funeral Mass on Tuesday the 10th July at 11.00am in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary both nights at 10.00pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to Falcarrgh Community Hospital care of any family member.

Paddy Mulhern, Gortahork

The death has occurred at The Mater Hospital, Dublin, of Paddy Mulhern, Gortahork.

Removal from The Eternal Light, Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, this evening (Sunday) at 5pm. Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Barr, Ballymacarthur, Greencastle, Donegal



The death has occurred t Letterkenny University Hospital. Removal from his home today, Sunday, at 11.15am to St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack for Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm and tomorrow morning. Donations in lieu of flowers to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

Grace Casey (née Sharkey) Muighinis, Carna, Galway/Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Grace Casey (née Sharkey) Muighinis, Carna, Galway/Falcarragh, July 7 2018, peacefully, under the excellent care of the doctors and staff at Carna Nursing Home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Matt. Survived by her sons Joseph, Fred, Brendan, John, Matt, daughter Margaret. Very sadly missed by her family, 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, sisters Rose and Kitty, daughters in law, son in law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Mylotte's Funeral Home, Carna, on Monday evening from 5.30pm, with removal at 7.30pm to Seipéal Charna. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 10th July at 12 noon, followed by burial in Muighinis Cemetery.

Mairead Dowdall, nee McElroy, Rahn, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Mairead Dowdall, nee McElroy, Rahn, Letterkenny.

Miread’s remains reposing at her home today, Sunday 8th July.

Funeral from there on Monday 9th July going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoneyarch, New line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time please from 10pm until 11am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Edward McHugh, Ballintimple, Falcarragh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Edward McHugh, Ballintimple, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at his son Michael’s residence at Ballintimple, Falacarragh.

House private please from 11pm to 10am.

Requiem Mass in St Finian’s Church Falcarragh on Sunday at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Carton Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.

Con Neilus Gibson, Kilgort, St Johnston

The death has occurred at his late residence of Con Neilus Gibson, Kilgort, St Johnston.

Funeral from his home on Sunday afternoon, July 8, at 2.30pm for 3pm Requiem Mass in St Baithin's Church, St Johnston.

Followed by removal afterwards going to Lakelands' Crematorium, Co. Cavan.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the afternoon of the Funeral.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Donegal Hospice c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Margaret Josephine Watters, formerly of Ardara

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Josephine Watters known as (Maggie Josie), Monargan and formerly of Mentinadea, Ardara.

Her remains will repose at her late residence on Saturday from 2-6pm.

House private to family and friends at all other times.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning, July 8 at 10.30am to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Pauline Boyle, née Browne of London and formerly of Cork and Glenties

The death has occurred of Pauline Boyle, née Browne of London and formerly of Donoughmore, Cork and Glenties.

Memorial Service took place at 3pm on Friday, July 6, in Our Lady of LaSalette and St. Joseph's Catholic Church, London.

Reposing in Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Sunday, July 8. Viewing from 3pm until 5pm.

Removal at 10am on Monday, July 9, to arrive at St. Connell's Church, Glenties for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Glenties Cemetery.

Enquiries to James McGuinness and Sons Funeral Directors, Glenties. Contact 00353872395827.

Eddie McIntyre, Craigtown, Fahan

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Eddie McIntyre, Craigtown, Fahan.

His remains will be reposing at the family home from 11am Saturday, July 7.

Funeral takes place on Monday morning, July 9, leaving his home at 10.15am going to St. Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Eugene Coyle, 304 Colehill, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at his residence of Eugene Coyle, ex-proprietor of Coyle's Groceries Hardware Shop, 304 Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.30am going to church of the All Saints Newtowncunningham for Requiem Mass at 11am

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family time please from 11pm until 10am

House private on the morning of the funeral

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director Churchill and Letterkenny or any family member



