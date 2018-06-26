Death notices for Donegal, Tuesday, June 26

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Dean Doherty, Coolchoolly, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred unexpectedly at St James's Hospital, Dublin of Dean Doherty, Coolchoolly, Ballyshannon, a son of Francis and Francie Doherty.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later. All enquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors Ballyshannon on 087-248-5819. Family home private at present.

Esther Dunleavy, Hall Demesne, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Esther Dunleavy, Hall Demesne, Mountcharles, peacefully at her residence. Remains will be reposing at her late residence today until 10pm and on Tuesday from 12 noon until 10pm.

Removal from there on Wednesday morning going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Patsy Kerrigan, Selacis, Letterbarra, Donegal PO

The death has occurred of Patsy Kerrigan, Selacis, Letterbarra, Donegal PO, peacefully at Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny. Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 12 noon to 10pm.

Removal on Wednesday for 11am Funeral Mass in the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or John MacGowan Funeral Directors. House private on Wednesday morning please.

A one-way system will operate at the wake house entry at Selacis Crossroads, exit at the Frosses Glenties road via Lettermore. A shuttle bus service to the wake house will be provided from the church car park in Drimarone from 6pm each evening.

Mairead Murray, Listillion, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Mairead Murray, Listillion, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 11.15am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 12 noon Funeral Mass.

Interment after in New Leck cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Tony McLaughlin, Ballyhillion, Malin Head

The death has taken place of Tony McLaughlin, Ballyhillion, Malin Head.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow Tuesday at 10.30am to the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Lagg cemetery Malin.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Croi, Galway University Hospital c/o any family member.

House private from 9pm this evening and the morning of the funeral.

Mary Conway, 20 Marian Villas, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Mary Conway, 20 Marian Villas, Donegal Town.



Reposing at her late residence. House strictly private. No flowers please.

Donations in lieu to Donegal Community Hospital Palliative Care Unit care of McElwee Funeral Directors or any family member.

Funeral Mass in St.Mary’s Church, Killymard, at 11.00am on Tuesday followed by interment in Clar Cemetery.

John Gillespie, Yewland Green, Renmore, Galway and formerly of Glencolmcille

The death has occurred at the Bon Secours Hospital, Galway of John Gillespie, Yewland Green, Renmore, Galway and formerly of Glencolmcille Co. Donegal.

Mass for John on Tuesday (26th June) at 12 noon in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore.

Reposing again on Tuesday evening (26th June) in the Cunnea’s family home in Dooey, Glencolmcille, Co. Donegal.

Removal on Wednesday morning (27th June) for mass at 11 o’clock in St. Columba's Church, Glencolmcille Co. Donegal with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Robert McClay, 383 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Robert McClay, 383 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford.

Reposing at his home on Monday June 25th from 5p.m.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday (June 27th) at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

