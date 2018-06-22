Deaths in Donegal, Friday, June 22, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Martin McCafferty Newtowncunningham and formerly of Moss Park Derry

- Willy John O’Donnell, Boyoughter, Leitirmacaward

- Willy Houston, Colehill, Newtowncunningham

- Ellen Hickox, Middletown, Malin Head

- Michael Byrne, Meenlaragh, Gortahork

Martin McCafferty Newtowncunningham and formerly of Moss Park Derry

The death has taken place of Martin McCafferty formerly of Moss Park Derry.

Funeral from the family home, Castleforward, Newtowncunningham on Friday, June 22 at 10.40am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower.

Interment afterwards in the city cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE.

Willy John O’Donnell, Boyoughter, Leitirmacaward

The death has occurred in Dublin of Willy John O’Donnell, Boyoughter, Leitirmacaward.

His remains will repose in McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Thursday, June 21 at 6pm and Rosary at 9pm tonight.

Viewing Friday, 3pm with removal at 6.30pm going to St. Bridget’s Church Leitirmacaward for 7pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Saturday at 11pm with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Willy Houston, Colehill, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Willy Houston, Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Removal this evening, Friday June 22 at 6.30pm from his late residence to arrive at All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham at 7 o’clock.

Requiem Mass on Saturday morning, June 23 at 11 o’clock, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Ellen Hickox, Middletown, Malin Head

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ellen Hickox, Middletown, Malin Head.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, June 23 at 10.30 going to the Star of the Sea Chapel, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery Malin.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

House private please on Friday night.

Michael Byrne, Meenlaragh, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Michael Byrne, Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Funeral today, Friday, June 22 at 1pm in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork.



Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com



Please include a contact number for verification.