Death notices for Donegal for Monday, June 18th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Eilis Kelly, Maldon House, The Gebe ,Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Eilis Kelly, Maldon House, The Glebe ,Donegal Town, at The Galway Clinic. Removal from the family home this Monday morning at 10.30 am to St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town for 11am funeral mass with burial immediately afterwards in St Agatha's Cemetary, Clar. Family flowers only, house private please on Monday morning.

Philomena MacMahon, Firhouse, Dublin and Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Philomena MacMahon, Ballyshannon. Removal on Monday morning, 18 June, from Fanagan's Funeral Home, Tallaght, to the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Firhouse. Funeral Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Committal Service at 12 noon in the Garden Chapel. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St Lukes. House Private.

Mary Gallagher, Essex, formerly from Lessin, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Essex, England of Mary Gallagher, Essex, formerly from Lessin, Burtonport.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning, 18th June in St Columba’s Church, Acres at 11 o’clock with interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Thomas Cleary, Daly Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Thomas Cleary, Daly Park, Belleek, Co Fermanagh, peacefully at the SWAH, Enniskillen.

Remains reposing at the Shiel Hospital mortuary on Monday morning from 9am until 10.15am with removal to Saint Patrick’s Church Belleek for 11am Funeral mass followed by Interment in adjoining cemetery. House Private at all times.

Louisa Betty France, nee McKinley, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred of Louisa Betty France, nee McKinley, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Monday at 1.30pm for Service at 2pm in Ray Presbyterian church, Manorcunningham.

Burial afterwards in the family plot.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Friends of letterkenny University Hospital c/o Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy. House private from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Bridie Gallen nee Gallagher, Tieveclougher, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Bridie Gallen, nee Gallagher, Tieveclougher, Killygordon.

Bridie’s remains are reposing at her late home. Funeral from her late home on Monday morning, 18th June at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to The Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg.

Cassie Harkin, Casey, Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred of Cassie Harkin, Casey, Dunfanaghy

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church Dunfanaghy on Monday at 12 noon

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

Seamus Gallagher, Ballynagalliagh, Drumcliffe, Co. Sligo and late of Gweedore

The death has occurred of Seamus Gallagher, Ballynagalliagh, Drumcliffe, Co. Sligo and late of Gweedore.

Peacefully in Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home. Reposing at the family home in Drumcliffe from 5pm – 8pm on Monday. Private removal on Tuesday morning arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12pm in St. Colmcilles Church, Rathcormac. Burial follows in Rathcormac Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzheimers Day Unit, Aughamore, Sligo c/o Seán Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.



