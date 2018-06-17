Death notices for Donegal for Sunday, June 17th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Eilis Kelly, Maldon House, The Gebe ,Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Eilis Kelly, Maldon House, The Glebe ,Donegal Town, at The Galway Clinic. Remains reposing at the family home on Sunday from 11am to 10.30 pm. Removal from there on Monday morning at 10.30 am to St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town for 11am funeral mass with burial immediately afterwards in St Agatha's Cemetary, Clar. Family flowers only, house private please on Monday morning.

Philomena MacMahon, Firhouse, Dublin and Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Philomena MacMahon, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at Fanagan's Funeral Home, Tallaght on June 16th from 3pm to 5pm. Removal on Monday morning, 18 June, to the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Firhouse. Funeral Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Committal Service at 12 noon in the Garden Chapel. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St Lukes. House Private.

Mary Gallagher, Essex, formerly from Lessin, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Essex, England of Mary Gallagher, Essex, formerly from Lessin, Burtonport.

On Sunday 17th June, she is being waked in the family home in Lessin, viewing from 1 o’clock and rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning, 18th June in St Columba’s Church, Acres at 11 o’clock with interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Sadie Cooke, Hilltown, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Buncrana Nursing Unit of Sadie Cooke, formerly Hilltown, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her late residence at Hilltown.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Buncrana Nursing Unit Patients Comfort fund c/o any family member or Porter Funeral Directors, Buncrana.

House private from 11pm until 10am and private on the morning of the funeral.

Sean McDermot, Welchtown, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Sean McDermot, Welchtown, Ballybofey.

Reposing at his home. Requiem Mass at 2 o'clock on Sunday in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Thomas Cleary, Daly Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Thomas Cleary, Daly Park, Belleek, Co Fermanagh, peacefully at the SWAH, Enniskillen. Funeral Arrangements to follow later. House Private at all times. Further enquiries to Patsy McCauley funeral director on 0044 7703210437.

Louisa Betty France, nee McKinley, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred of Louisa Betty France, nee McKinley, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Monday at 1.30pm for Service at 2pm in Ray Presbyterian church, Manorcunningham.

Burial afterwards in the family plot.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Friends of letterkenny University Hospital c/o Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy. House private from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Bridie Gallen nee Gallagher, Tieveclougher, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Bridie Gallen, nee Gallagher, Tieveclougher, Killygordon.

Bridie’s remains are reposing at her late home. Funeral from her late home on Monday morning, 18th June at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to The Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg.

Cassie Harkin, Casey, Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred of Cassie Harkin, Casey, Dunfanaghy

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church Dunfanaghy on Monday at 12 noon

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard Family time please from 11pm until 10am



Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com



Please include a contact number for verification.