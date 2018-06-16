Death notices for Donegal for Saturday, June 16th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Eilis Kelly, Maldon House, The Gebe ,Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Eilis Kelly, Maldon House, The Gebe ,Donegal Town, at The Galway Clinic. Remains reposing at the family home this evening from 8pm to 10.30pm and Sunday from 11am to 10.30 pm. Removal from there on Monday morning at 10.30 am to St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town for 11am funeral mass with burial immediately afterwards in St Agathas Cemetary, Clar. Family flowers only, house private please on Monday morning.

Philomena MacMahon, Firhouse, Dublin and Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Philomena MacMahon, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at Fanagan's Funeral Home, Tallaght on June 16th from 3pm to 5pm. Removal on Monday morning, 18 June, to the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Firhouse. Funeral Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Committal Service at 12 noon in the Garden Chapel. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St Lukes. House Private.

Mary Gallagher, Essex, formerly from Lessin, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Essex, England of Mary Gallagher, Essex, formerly from Lessin, Burtonport.

Her remains will be in McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Saturday 16th June from 5 o’clock and rosary at 9pm.

On Sunday 17th June, she is being waked in the family home in Lessin, viewing from 1 o’clock and rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning, 18th June in St Columba’s Church, Acres at 11 o’clock with interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Sadie Cooke, Hilltown, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Buncrana Nursing Unit of Sadie Cooke, formerly Hilltown, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her late residence at Hilltown.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Buncrana Nursing Unit Patients Comfort fund c/o any family member or Porter Funeral Directors, Buncrana.

House private from 11pm until 10am and private on the morning of the funeral.

Sean McDermot, Welchtown, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Sean McDermot, Welchtown, Ballybofey.

Reposing at his home. Requiem Mass at 2 o'clock on Sunday in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

James Hancock, Ardmore, Muff

The death has taken place of James (Jimmy) Hancock, formerly of Ardmore, Muff, peacefully at Buncrana Community Hospital.

Funeral will be leaving his late home, Saturday 16th June at 1pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life at 1.30pm in Church of Ireland, Muff.

Followed by burial at Redcastle cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Buncrana Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Ruth Hay Funeral Director, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ

Thomas Cleary, Daly Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Thomas Cleary, Daly Park, Belleek, Co Fermanagh, peacefully at the SWAH, Enniskillen. Funeral Arrangements to follow later. House Private at all times. Further enquiries to Patsy McCauley funeral director on 0044 7703210437.



