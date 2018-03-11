Deaths in Donegal, Sunday, March 11th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- James Strain, Burnfoot

- John McGonigle, Gortahork

- Pauric Clancy, late of Drumaculla, Glenade, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

- Charlie Gallagher, Cavan, Dunkineely

- Elizabeth Duncan, Drumbarnelt, Manorcunningham

- Bridget Kelly (Jack), Letter, Urris, Clonmany

- Edward Quigg, Malin Road, Moville

- Charlie Hartin, Glenmakee, Carndonagh

- James McGonagle, 28 Riverside Park, Clonmany and formerly of Cailte, Clonmany

- Michael Taylor, 2 Chapel Close, Stranorlar

- Norma Holliday née Colhoun formerly of Malin Town

- Martin McCann, Ardfarna, Bundoran

James Strain, Gortcormican, Brae Road, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of James Strain, Gortcormican, Brae Road, Burnfoot.

Remains reposing at his residence.

Funeral on Monday leaving his home at 10.15am going to St. Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

John McGonigle, Ailt, Gortahork



The sudden death has occurred of John McGonigle, Ailt, Gortahork.

Funeral from Sean O'Brien's residence in Ardsbeg today , Sunday, March 11th for 12 noon Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Pauric Clancy, late of Drumaculla, Glenade, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim



The death has occurred of Pauric Clancy, late of Drumaculla, Glenade, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Removal to St Aiden's church Kinlough this Sunday morning to arrive for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Conwell cemetery, Glenade. House private please.

Charlie Gallagher, Cavan, Dunkineely

The death has occurred of Charlie Gallagher, Cavan, Dunkineely.

Funeral from his late residence on Monday at 10.20am, going to the Church of St. Joseph's and St. Conal's, Bruckless, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Elizabeth Duncan, Drumbarnelt, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred at her residence of Elizabeth Duncan, Drumbarnelt, Manorcunningham. Funeral leaving there on Monday at 1.30pm for service in Newtowncunningham Presbyterian Church.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in St. Johnston Presbyterian Church.

House private at the request of the deceased, neighbours and friends welcome.

Family flowers only, all enquiries to Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Bridget Kelly (Jack), Letter, Urris, Clonmany

The death has occurred at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Bridget Kelly (Jack), Letter, Urris, Clonmany.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Monday at 10.30am going to St. Michael’s Church, Urris for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice or Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o Comiskey Funeral Directors or any family member.

Edward Quigg, Malin Road, Moville

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Edward Quigg, Malin Road, Moville.

Remains reposing at his sister Sadie’s residence, Carrownaffe, Moville.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.15am for 11 o’clock requiem mass in St. Pius the 10TH’s Church, Moville, followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am, and on the morning of the funeral. Family and friends welcome on the morning of the funeral.

Charlie Hartin, Glenmakee, Carndonagh

The death has occurred at his residence of Charlie Hartin, Glenmakee, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Monday at 10.15am, going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Care West, Galway, or to any family member.

James McGonagle, 28 Riverside Park, Clonmany and formerly of Cailte, Clonmany

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of James McGonagle, 28 Riverside Park, Clonmany and formerly of Cailte, Clonmany.

Remains are reposing at his residence with removal from there today Sunday at 10.50am going to St. Mary's Church, Clonmany for 11.30 funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Michael Taylor, 2 Chapel Close, Stranorlar

The sudden death has occurred at his home of 42-year-old Michael Taylor, 2 Chapel Close, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home today, Sunday, March 11th, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar with interment afterwards at Stranorlar Parish Church of Ireland, Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Patients' Comfort Fund, St .Joseph's Community Hospital care of any family member.

Family time from 11 pm to 10 am and on the morning of the funeral.

Martin McCann, Ardfarna, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Martin McCann, Ardfarna, Bundoran.

Remains leaving his late residence on Sunday at 10:15am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards to St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. House private to family only on Sunday morning.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice c/o Conlan & Breslin Funeral Directors, Bundoran 0879670448.



Norma Holliday, née Colhoun, formerly of Malin Town

The death has taken place of Norma Holliday, nee Colhoun formerly of Malin Town.

Service of Thanksgiving in St. Patrick’s Parish Church, Drumbeg, Co. Down on Monday, 12th March at 12.30pm.



Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.