Donegal deaths, Sunday evening , March 4th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Anna Connolly, Tullan Strand Road, Bundoran, formerly of Gurteen-Darragh, Kinlough

- Mary McCaffrey, (nee GIllespie) Assaroe Road, Ballyshannon

- Sally Doherty, 22 Sprackburn Drive, Letterkenny

- Cormac Kelly, the Glen, Mountcharles

- Bridget Sweeney of Glasgow and Derrynamansher

- May Scanlon nee McCleary, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford

- Teresa Doherty late of Kindroyhead, Gleneely

The death has occurred at the North West Hospice, Sligo of Anna Connolly, Tullan Strand Road, Bundoran, formerly of Gurteen-Darragh, Kinlough.

Reposing at Mc Gloins Funeral Home, Chapel Road, Cliffoney, on Monday evening from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough, arriving for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St.Aidan’s Church at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred of Mary McCaffrey, (nee GIllespie) Assaroe Road, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at the family home with removal on Sunday evening at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 7pm. Reposing overnight.

Mass of the Resurrection in St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, on Monday at 12 noon with internment in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private at all times. All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sally Doherty, wife of retired Chief Fire Officer Giovanni Doherty, 22 Sprackburn Drive, Letterkenny.

Removal took place on Saturday evening from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny to her late residence.

Requiem Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral on Monday at 10am followed by burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations to the Alzheimer Society c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director, Churchill and Letterkenny.

The death had taken place of Cormac Kelly Senior of The Glen, Mountcharles.

Suddenly at his residence. Remains will be reposing at his late residence today and Monday from 12 noon. Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard for 11am funeral mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The death has taken place of Bridget Sweeney of Glasgow and Derrynamansher.

Reception and vigil on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at 6.30pm, at St Helen's R.C Church, Langside, Glasgow. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 7, at 10.00am, thereafter to Linn Cemetery, Lainshaw Drive, Glasgow.

The death has occurred of May Scanlon nee McCleary, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford.

Reposing at her home from 12 noon today, Sunday March 4th. Funeral from there on Tuesday 6th March going to St Peter’s Church, Milford for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or McElwee Funeral Directors, Milford.

Family time please from 10pm.

The death has occurred at the Nazareth House, Fahan of Teresa Doherty late of Kindroyhead, Gleneely.

Her remains will repose at Collins’ Funeral Premises, Culdaff with visiting time on Wednesday from 3pm until removal to St. Mary’s Church, Bocan at 6.30pm to arrive at 7pm.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St. Colmcille’s Village, Clonmany Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o of Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

