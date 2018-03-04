Donegal deaths, Sunday, March 4th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Mary McCaffrey, (nee GIllespie) Assaroe Road, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Mary McCaffrey, (nee GIllespie) Assaroe Road, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at the family home with removal on Sunday evening at 6.30pm to arrive at St. ' Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 7pm. Reposing overnight.

Mass of the Resurrection in St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, on Monday at 12 noon with internment in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private at all times. All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Sally Doherty, 22 Sprackburn Drive, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sally Doherty, wife of retired Chief Fire Officer Giovanni Doherty, 22 Sprackburn Drive, Letterkenny.

Removal took place on Saturday evening from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny to her late residence.

Requiem Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral on Monday at 10am followed by burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations to the Alzheimer Society c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director, Churchill and Letterkenny.

Cormac Kelly, the Glen, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Cormac Kelly, the Glen, Mountcharles, Co. Donegal.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later, enquiries to Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles.

Bridget Sweeney of Glasgow and Derrynamansher

The death has taken place of Bridget Sweeney of Glasgow and Derrynamansher.

Reception and vigil on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at 6.30pm, at St Helens R.C Church, Langside, Glasgow. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 7, at 10.00am, thereafter to Linn Cemetery, Lainshaw Drive, Glasgow.

May Scanlon nee McCleary, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford

The death has occurred of May Scanlon nee McCleary, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford.

Reposing at her home from 12 noon today, Sunday March 4th. Funeral from there on Tuesday 6th March going to St Peter’s Church, Milford for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or McElwee Funeral Directors, Milford.

Family time please from 10pm.

Teresa Doherty late of Kindroyhead, Gleneely

The death has occurred at the Nazareth House, Fahan of Teresa Doherty late of Kindroyhead, Gleneely.

Her remains will repose at Collins’ Funeral Premises, Culdaff with visiting time on Wednesday from 3pm until removal to St. Mary’s Church, Bocan at 6.30pm to arrive at 7pm.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St. Colmcille’s Village, Clonmany Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o of Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Josie Murrin, Roshine Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Josie Murrin, Roshine Road, Killybegs, Co. Donegal. Remains reposing at his residence with removal today, Sunday at 12 noon, to St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs for 12.30pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery, family time from 11pm to 11am.

Bríd Molloy 2 Rathgar Court, Rathgar, Dublin 6 formerly of Upper Mully, Greenans, Glenties

The death has occurred at Harold's Cross Hospice, Dublin of Bríd Molloy 2 Rathgar Court, Rathgar, Dublin 6 formerly of Upper Mully, Greenans, Glenties.

Funeral mass today, Sunday March 4th at 11am with burial afterwards in Edinenfagh Cemetery, Glenties. Enquiries to James McGuinness & Sons, Funeral Directors, Glenties.

Brian McNeely, Ballybrillighan, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Brian McNeely, Ballybrillighan, Mountcharles peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital. Removal this Sunday morning for 11am Funeral mass in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses with interment in the adjoining graveyard. A one way system will operate at the wake house with entry via Frosses/Glenties Road. Exit via Divers Corner, Ednamuck. House Strictly Private on Sunday Morning Please.

Catherine Shaw (née Gallagher), Cavan Hill, Lifford

The death has taken place at Galway University Hospital of Catherine Shaw (née Gallagher), Cavan Hill, Lifford.

Funeral leaving her home today, Sunday at 1.15pm for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers please to I.C.U. Galway University Hospital. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

