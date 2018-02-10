DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Saturday, February 10th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Danny McGeever,
- Gerard Gallagher, Ardeskin Heights, Donegal Town
- Anne
- Julie Wallar, nee Gallagher, The Brook, Letterilly, Glenties
- Maura Doherty, Ballinamona, Ballybofey, formerly of Meenglass, Ballybofey
- John McDaid, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town
- Albert McAuley, Dunwiley, Stranorlar
- Annie Bradley nee Friel, Crawley, West Sussex and formerly Rinboy, Fanad.
- Sally Ward (née Mc Brearty), 39 Glenevish Hill, Strabane and formerly of Momeen, St Johnston
Danny McGeever, Letterkenny
The death has occurred of Danny McGeever,
Reposing at his late residence.
Funeral Mass on Sunday, February 11th, at 12 noon in St. Eunan’s Cathedral with burial
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St. Joseph’s Hospital, Finn View Ward Patients Comfort Fund c/o Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors or any family member.
Gerard Gallagher, Ardeskin Heights, Donegal Town
The death has occurred of Gerard Gallagher, Ardeskin Heights, Donegal Town.
Removal from Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town on Saturday evening, to St. Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town, to arrive at 5.30pm.
Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial in Killymard Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Patients' Comfort Fund, Donegal Community Hospital.
Anne
The death has occurred of Anne MacFadden (née Beck), Singapore and
formerly of Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny & Downings, Co. Donegal.
Memorial Mass will take place on Monday 12th February at
Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, followed by committal of ashes in St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.
No flowers
Enquiries to Denis O’Reilly Funeral Director, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.
Julie Wallar, nee Gallagher, The Brook, Letterilly, Glenties
The death has taken place in London of Julie
Gallagher, The Brook, Letterilly, Glenties.
Her remains will repose at Shovlin Funeral Home, Ardara on Sunday 11th Feb from
Burial
Enquiries to Patrick Kennedy, Funeral Director, Glenties.
Maura Doherty, Ballinamona, Ballybofey, formerly of Meenglass, Ballybofey
The death has occurred at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, of Maura Doherty, Ballinamona, Ballybofey, formerly of Meenglass, Ballybofey.
Funeral mass in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill, today
John McDaid, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town
The death has taken place of John McDaid, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town.
Remains
Funeral mass on Sunday at
Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimers Society c/o any family member or Patrick
Albert McAuley, Dunwiley, Stranorlar
The death has occurred of Albert Mc Auley, Dunwiley, Stranorlar. Remains
Funeral Mass on Sunday, Feb. 11th, at 11 am with interment
Annie Bradley nee Friel, Crawley, West Sussex and formerly Rinboy, Fanad
The death has occurred of Annie Bradley nee Friel, Crawley, West Sussex and formerly Rinboy, Fanad. Reposing at her brother Humphrey Friel’s residence Rinboy, Fanad from 12 noon on Sunday 11th February. Removal from there on Monday morning going to St. Mary’s Church, Fanavolty for Requiem Mass at 1pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to St. Vincent De Paul, c/o Mc Ateer Funeral Directors or any family member. House Private please after 11pm and from 11am on the morning of the funeral.
Sally Ward (née Mc Brearty), 39 Glenevish Hill, Strabane and formerly of Momeen, St Johnston
The death has occurred at Melmount Manor, Strabane of Sally Ward (née Mc Brearty), 39 Glenevish Hill, Strabane and formerly of Momeen, St Johnston. Reposing at Quigley`s Funeral Home, Strabane today, Saturday February 10th from 6p.m. to 8p.m. and on Sunday February 11th from 4.30p.m. with removal at 6p.m. to the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road, Strabane. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in Carrick Cemetery, Carrickmacross.
