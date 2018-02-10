Deaths in Donegal - Saturday, February 10th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Danny McGeever, Scribley , Letterkenny

- Gerard Gallagher, Ardeskin Heights, Donegal Town

- Anne MacFadden (née Beck), Singapore, formerly of Thomastown, Kilkenny and Downings

- Julie Wallar, nee Gallagher, The Brook, Letterilly, Glenties

- Maura Doherty, Ballinamona, Ballybofey, formerly of Meenglass, Ballybofey

- John McDaid, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town

- Albert McAuley, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

- Annie Bradley nee Friel, Crawley, West Sussex and formerly Rinboy, Fanad.

- Sally Ward (née Mc Brearty), 39 Glenevish Hill, Strabane and formerly of Momeen, St Johnston

Danny McGeever, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Danny McGeever, Scribley , Letterkenny

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, February 11th, at 12 noon in St. Eunan’s Cathedral with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery. House private.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St. Joseph’s Hospital, Finn View Ward Patients Comfort Fund c/o Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors or any family member.



Gerard Gallagher, Ardeskin Heights, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Gerard Gallagher, Ardeskin Heights, Donegal Town.

Removal from Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town on Saturday evening, to St. Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town, to arrive at 5.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial in Killymard Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Patients' Comfort Fund, Donegal Community Hospital.

Anne MacFadden (née Beck), Singapore, formerly of Thomastown, Kilkenny and Downings

The death has occurred of Anne MacFadden (née Beck), Singapore and

formerly of Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny & Downings, Co. Donegal.

Memorial Mass will take place on Monday 12th February at 11am in the

Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, followed by committal of ashes in St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.

No flowers please . Donations if desired to Cois Nore.

Enquiries to Denis O’Reilly Funeral Director, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.

Julie Wallar, nee Gallagher, The Brook, Letterilly, Glenties

The death has taken place in London of Julie Wallar , formerly Julie

Gallagher, The Brook, Letterilly, Glenties.

Her remains will repose at Shovlin Funeral Home, Ardara on Sunday 11th Feb from 1pm with removal to St Conal’s Church, Glenties arriving at the church at 2.30pm for Prayers.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Enquiries to Patrick Kennedy, Funeral Director, Glenties.

Maura Doherty, Ballinamona, Ballybofey, formerly of Meenglass, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, of Maura Doherty, Ballinamona, Ballybofey, formerly of Meenglass, Ballybofey.

Funeral mass in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill, today Saturday February 10th at 11 am, with private cremation afterwards .Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny or St Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, c/o any family member.

John McDaid, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of John McDaid, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Removal from there this Saturday evening going to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard arriving at 6:45pm.

Funeral mass on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House Strictly private to family and friends only.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimers Society c/o any family member or Patrick kennedy Funeral Director, Glenties.

Albert McAuley, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Albert Mc Auley, Dunwiley, Stranorlar. Remains reposing at Mc Cool's Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey on Saturday, February 10th, from 6pm until removal at 7pm to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, Feb. 11th, at 11 am with interment afterwards at St. Patrick's Churchyard, Murlog.

Annie Bradley nee Friel, Crawley, West Sussex and formerly Rinboy, Fanad

The death has occurred of Annie Bradley nee Friel, Crawley, West Sussex and formerly Rinboy, Fanad. Reposing at her brother Humphrey Friel’s residence Rinboy, Fanad from 12 noon on Sunday 11th February. Removal from there on Monday morning going to St. Mary’s Church, Fanavolty for Requiem Mass at 1pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to St. Vincent De Paul, c/o Mc Ateer Funeral Directors or any family member. House Private please after 11pm and from 11am on the morning of the funeral.

Sally Ward (née Mc Brearty), 39 Glenevish Hill, Strabane and formerly of Momeen, St Johnston

The death has occurred at Melmount Manor, Strabane of Sally Ward (née Mc Brearty), 39 Glenevish Hill, Strabane and formerly of Momeen, St Johnston. Reposing at Quigley`s Funeral Home, Strabane today, Saturday February 10th from 6p.m. to 8p.m. and on Sunday February 11th from 4.30p.m. with removal at 6p.m. to the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road, Strabane. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in Carrick Cemetery, Carrickmacross.





