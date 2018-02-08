Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, February 8th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Albert McAuley, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Albert Mc Auley, Dunwiley, Stranorlar. Remains reposing at Mc Cool's Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey on Friday, February 9th, from 7.30pm until rosary at 10pm and on Saturday, February 10th, from 6pm until removal at 7pm to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, Feb. 11th, at 11 am with interment afterwards at St. Patrick's Churchyard, Murlog.

Maura Doherty, Ballinamona, Ballybofey, formerly of Meenglass, Ballybofey.

The death has occurred at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, of Maura Doherty, Ballinamona, Ballybofey, formerly of Meenglass, Ballybofey.

Her remains will repose at Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey on Thursday Feb 8th from 6.30pm until rosary at 9pm, and again on Friday from 5pm until removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 10th at 11 am, with private cremation afterwards.

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny or St Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, c/o any family member.

Susan Connolly, née Greene of Athlone and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Susan Connolly, née Greene, Clonbrusk West, Athlone, Westmeath and Letterkenny. Reposing at her residence 'Drumany' Conbrusk West, Coosan on Thursday evening from 5pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in Our Lady's Queen of Peace Church, Coosan at 12-00 noon followed by burial afterwards in Cornamagh Cemetery. House private on morning of funeral please.

Ita Early, Cashelnaor, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Ita Early formerly of Cashelnagor, Gortahork.

Removal from Lake House Nursing Home Wednesday, February 7th at 4pm to repose at her late home in Cashelnagor.

Funeral on Friday afternoon, 9th February at 1pm in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary at 10pm both nights.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Dementia Aware Donegal c/o McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork or any family member.

James (Dano) Quike, Terramount, Rathcormac, Cork and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of James (Dano) Quirke, Terramount, Rathcormac, Cork and Letterkenny.

Reposing at Ronayne's Funeral Home, Fermoy, Thursday from 5pm. Prayers at 6.45.pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathcormac. Requiem Mass Friday at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery.

PJ Grant, Drumgun, Donegal town

The death has occurred of PJ Grant, Drumgun, Donegal town.Reposing at his residence for family and friends only today from 2pm until 9pm and Thursday from 2pm until 9pm.

Removal on Friday morning at 10:15am to arrive at St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra for 11am funeral Mass with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium,Co Cavan at 5pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Cancer Care West, Inis Aoibhinn House, University Hospital Galway. House strictly private on Friday morning

Prionnsias Carr, Bridgend, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Prionnsias Carr, Bridgend, Kilcar.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Friday, February 9th at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon with burial afterward in Kilcar Cemetery

House Private both nights from 11pm to 11am.

