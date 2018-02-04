Deaths in Donegal, Sunday, February 4th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Michael McGrath, Listillion, Letterkenny

- Nellie McDaid, Main Street, St. Johnston



- Manus Gallagher (Mannie Owenie) Glasgow and Fanmore, Falcarragh

- Anthony Cunningham, Ballybodonnell, Dunkineely

- Pat Doyle, St. Peters Terrace, Chapel Road, Dungloe



Michael McGrath, Listillon, Letterkenny

The death occurred on Thursday, February 1st at Donegal Hospice of Michael McGrath, Listillion, Letterkenny, son of Pat Joe and Mary McGrath formerly from Millstreet, Pettigo.

Michael’s remains will repose at the family home at Listillion from 5pm on Friday February 2nd.

Funeral from there on Monday, February 5th at 10.15am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards to Conwal cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Relay for Life or the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.



Nellie McDaid, Main Street, St. Johnston

The death has taken place of Nellie McDaid, Main Street, St. Johnston.

Remains reposing at her daughter Brenda Laird’s residence Tullyvinney, Raphoe. Funeral from there on Monday morning, 5th February at 10.30am, going to St Baithin's Church, St Johnston for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Manus Gallagher (Mannie Owenie) Glasgow and Fanmore, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Glasgow of Manus Gallagher, Mannie Owenie, formerly of Fanmore, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at his late residence, leaving there on Sunday going to the Holy Cross Church, Dixon Avenue, Glasgow for 6.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 9.30am, thereafter to Linn Cemetery, Lainshaw Drive.

Anthony Cunningham, Ballybodonnell, Dunkineely

The death has occurred at Killybegs Community Hospital of Anthony Cunningham, Ballybodonnell, Dunkineely. Removal yesterday from Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles going to his late residence in Ballybodonnell. Removal from there on Monday morning at 11am going to Lakeland’s Crematorium Cavan for cremation at 2pm.

Pat Doyle, St. Peters Terrace, Chapel Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Pat Doyle, St. Peters Terrace, Chapel Road, Dungloe. His remains will be in McGlynn’s Funeral Home tomorrow Sunday February 4th from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.