Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, January 29th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Bernadette Thomas, Barnesmore, Donegal town

The death has ocurred of Bernadette Thomas, Barnesmore, Donegal town.

Funeral Mass Tuesday at 11am in St. Agatha’s Church, Clar with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private at all times please.

Maggie Monaghan, Bircog and formerly of Pettigo

The death has taken place of Maggie Monaghan, Bircog and formerly of Tullyhassen, Pettigo.

Remains will be reposing at the residence of Tracey and Livinus Moss, Drumskinney, Kesh, County Fermanagh.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for requiem Mass at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Alice Bradley, née Crossan, 3 Maryboro St., Graigcullen, Carlow and formerly of Inishowen

The death has occurred of Alice Bradley, née Crossan, 3 Maryboro St., Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly of Inishowen.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, on Tuesday from 10.30am with removal at 7.10pm to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for 7.30pm Mass.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by funeral to Sleaty New Cemetery.

John McCarron, Meenbanad and Edinburgh

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of John McCarron, Meenbanad and Edinburgh.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynns Funeral Home Monday evening from 6pm-9pm and Tuesday from 5pm to 9pm.

Rosary both nights at 9pm

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Mary’s Church Kincasslagh with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Coronory Care Unit Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Larry Nash, Liss, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Larry Nash, Liss, Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesay at 10.30am to The Church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am.

Seamus Deane, Cruckarra, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Seamus Deane, Cruckarra, Kilcar.

Removal from his residence on Tuesday, January 30th at 11.30am for funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Neil McLaughlin, Cloontagh, Clonmany

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Neil McLaughlin (Neily Dick), Cloontagh, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, January 31st at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donation in lieu if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member, or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

House private please from 11pm on Tuesday.

Noel McDermott, Gaoth Dobhair and Letterkenny

The tragic death has occurred due to a road traffic collision of Noel McDermott, Chapel Road, Brinlack and formerly of Hawthorn Heights and Upper Ballymacool, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Brinlack.

Wake from 12 noon Sunday, January 28th.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private after the Rosary until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, January 30th going to Cnoc Fola Chapel, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Ireland and to Donegal Hospice c/o of any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Mark Connaghan, Ballyglishen, Abbeyleix, County Laois

The death has taken place at St Luke's Hospital, Dublin of Mark Connaghan, Ballyglishen, Abbeyleix, County Laois.

Mark was the son of Paul and Marie Connaghan formerly of Leiter, Urris, Clonmany.

His remains will arrive at St Colmcille’s Oratory at approximately 5pm on Sunday, January 28th.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, January 30th at 10.15am going to St Michael’s Church, Urris, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St Luke’s Hospital Dublin c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

Oratory private from 10pm to 12 midday.

