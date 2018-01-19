Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, January 19th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

-Kathleen Cadogan (née McNeela) Leixlip and formerly of Creeslough

-Michael Friel, Doemore, Fanad

-Baby Finn Christopher O'Dea, Clendra, Dungloe

- George Doherty, Magheralosk, Bunbeg

- Maeve Cannon, Ballyness, Falcarragh

-Brenda Aherne, Tullanascreen, Churchill

- Michael Travers, Clontarf, Dublin and Ballyshannon

-Anna McHugh (née Boyle) Weir Road, Tuam, Galway and Glencolmcille

-Jim McLaughlin, late of Quay Street, Moville and Kingsfort Derry

-Joseph Mulhearn, Dunbar, Scotland

- Elizabeth (Lily) Wyatt, Drumgornan, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town

- Paddy Doherty, Upper Dromore, Letterkenny

-Jim McLaughlin, Quay Street, Moville

- Sally Delvin, Tullagh, Clonmany

- Sean Callaghan, Finabanes, Donegal Town

- Denis Feely, 25 Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

- Frank Danks Campbell, Scotland

Kathleen Cadogan (née McNeela) Leixlip and formerly of Creeslough

The death has taken place of Kathleen Cadogan (née McNeela) late of Leixlip and formerly of Creeslough.

Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Comghgall’s Church, Lisheen, Church Cross, Skibbereen arriving for prayers at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donation if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Michael Friel, Doemore, Fanad

The death has taken place of Michael Friel, Doemore, Fanad.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 2pm on Friday, January 19th.

Removal from there on Sunday afternoon January 21st at 1.30 for requiem mass at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Cancer Society Night Nursing Service c/o any family member or Sean Mc Ateer, Funeral Director, Fanad.

Baby Finn Christopher O'Dea, Clendra, Dungloe

The cot death has occurred of baby Finn Christopher O’Dea, Clendra, Dungloe.

His home will be open tomorrow, Saturday, January 20th from 1pm to 9pm.

Mass of the Angels in St. Cronas Church Dungloe at 1pm on Sunday 21st January.

Interment afterwards in Maghery cemetery.

George Doherty, Magheralosk, Bunbeg

The death has taken place of George Doherty, Magheralosk, Bunbeg.

Remains will repose at his late residence this evening, Friday, January 19th from 6pm.

Removal from there on Sunday, January 21st at 12.30pm going to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for funeral mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

House private from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Donegal Cancer Flights c/o Kieran Roarty funeral Director or any family member.

Maeve Cannon, Ballyness, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Maeve Cannon, Ballyness, Falcarragh.

Her remains will repose at her family home in Falcarragh from 5 o’clock this evening, Friday, January 19th.

Rosary will be at 9pm tonight, Friday, January 19th.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Removal from there on Sunday, January 12st for 1pm requiem mass in St. Fionan’s church Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal hospice C/O McClafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork or any family member.

Brenda Aherne, Tullanascreen, Churchill

The death has occurred of Brenda Aherne, Tullanascreen, Churchill.

Remains will be reposing at her late residence from 8.30pm this evening, Friday, January 19th.

Requiem mass in St Columba’s Church Glenswilly at 11am on Sunday, January 21st followed by burial in Carrigart cemetery.

Family time from 10pm tonight, Friday, January 19th until 12 noon tomorrow, Saturday 20th January and from 10pm tomorrow night.

Family flowers only please, donations to the Polio Society of Ireland, c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Director, Churchill & Letterkenny.

Michael Travers, Clontarf, Dublin and Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Michael Travers, Clontarf, Dublin and Ballyshannon.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral on Saturday in St Gabriel's Church, Dollymount at 10.30am with burial thereafter at Balgriffin Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.



Anna McHugh (née Boyle) Weir Road, Tuam, Galway and Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of Anna McHugh (née Boyle)Weir Road, Tuam, Galway and Glencolmcille. Reposing at her home on Saturday from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Sunday to the Cathedral of the Assumption for Mass at 12.30pm. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Tuam Cancer Care.

Jim McLaughlin, late of Quay Street, Moville and Kingsfort Derry

The death has taken place of Jim McLaughlin, late of Quay Street, Moville and Kingsfort, Derry.

Remains will repose at his late residence. Removal from there on Saturday 20th January at 10:30am for 11am requiem mass in St Pius the tenth Church, Moville with burial in the City Cemetery, Derry at approximately 1:30pm.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dementia Research c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.



Joseph Mulhearn, Dunbar, Scotland



The death has occurred in Dunbar, Scotland of Joseph Mulhearn, brother of Miley Mulhearn, Glasserchoo.

Remains arriving at Christ the King Church, Gortahork on Friday, January 19th between 6.30pm and 7pm.

Funeral mass on Saturday, January 20th at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Gallagher Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

Elizabeth (Lily) Wyatt, Drumgornan, Ballydevitt, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Elizabeth (Lily) Wyatt, Drumgornan, Ballydevitt, Donegal town.

Reposing at the family home Thursday, from 6.30pm until 10pm, and from 12 noon to 5pm on Friday. Removal from the family home at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard for 7pm.

House private for removal. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Donegal Hospice. One-way system in operation from old Ballydevitt school. Exit at Orbeg to Killymard.



Paddy Doherty, Upper Dromore, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Paddy Doherty, Upper Dromore, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Saturday, January 20th, at 12.15pm to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 1pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital, Galway.



Jim McLaughlin, Quay Street, Moville

The death has occurred of Jim McLaughlin, Quay Street, Moville and late of Kingsfort, Derry. Reposing at his home this Thursday afternoon, January 18th, from 3pm.

Removal on Saturday, January 20th, at 10.30am for 11am requiem Mass in St. Pius X Church, Moville with burial afterwards in the City Cemetery, Derry at approximately 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Dementia Research. Family time from 11pm to 11am.



Sally Delvin, Tullagh, Clonmany

The death has occurred of Sally Delvin, Tullagh, Clonmany

Removal from Donegal Hospice January 18th, at 1pm to her late residence. Removal on Saturday morning, January 20th, at 10.30am to St. Mary's Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice or the Nazareth House, Fahan. Family time please from 11pm to 10am.



Sean Callaghan, Finabanes, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Sean Callaghan, Finabanes, Donegal town. Remains reposing at his late residence in Finabanes from 12 midday until 10pm on Friday. Remains leaving his residence on Saturday at 10:30 for 11am mass in St Agatha’s Church, Clar with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please. Family flowers only, donations if so desired, to Donegal Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund C/O any family member or Faulkner's Funeral Undertaker.

Denis Feely, 25 Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Denis Feely, 25 Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Remains will repose at his home on Friday. House private to family on Saturday. Remains will arrive in St. Patrick’s Church Belleek on Saturday for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in St. John the Baptist Cemetery Toura. Family flowers only,donations in lieu if desired to the Renal Department Omagh Hospital c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison or any family member.All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, phone no 0044- 78-999-13005.



Frank Danks Campbell, Scotland and Donegal

The death has occurred in Scotland of Mr Francis Danks Campbell.

His remains will rest at his daughter Joan Quigley’s home at Crehennan, Quigley's Point from Friday evening, January 19th.

His funeral will take place on Sunday, January 21st at 2.30pm in St Finian’s Church of Ireland, Greencastle followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.



If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.