Death notices for Donegal, Sunday January 14th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Danny Kane, Adamstown Road, Castletowngoghan, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal.

The death has occurred of Danny Kane, Adamstown Road, Castletowngoghan, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal.

Reposing at his daughter, Sharon and son-in-law Jerry Corcran’s residence at Adamstown Road on Sunday from 1pm until 5pm and reposing at John McGee Funeral Home from 8.30pm on Sunday. Remains going to St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon on Monday for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to McGee Funeral Home on 071 98 51744.

Peggy McCormick, 92 Ard McCool, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peggy McCormick, 92 Ard McCool, Stranorlar and formerly Trusk, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her home at Ard McCool.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday morning, January 15th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.



Clare McCarron, Warden, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place of Clare McCarron, Warden, Kerrykeel.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

House private please.



Joseph McGranaghan, 51 McNeely Villas, Oldtown Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Joseph McGranaghan, 51 McNeely Villas, Oldtown Letterkenny.

His remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 15th at 10am in St Eunan’s Cathedral.

Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery



Rose Gleeson (née Anderson), Ardnaganna, Killygordon

The peaceful death occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rose Gleeson (née Anderson), Ardnaganna, Killygordon.

Funeral from the family home on Sunday, 14th January, at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Vincent De Paul c/o any family member.



Anne McGeady, Arrarooey, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Altnagelvin Hospital of Anne McGeady, wife of John McGeady, Arrarooey, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, 14th January, at 1pm in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Elizabeth Coyle, (née Friel) Blairstown, Castlefinn

The death has taken place of Elizabeth Coyle (née Friel) Blairstown, Castlefinn.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday Jan 14th at 10.20am for requiem mass at 11 am in St.Mary's Church, Castlefinn, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.



