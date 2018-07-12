First anniversary celebrations at Erin Tiles & Bathrooms in Ballyshannon

You can get a personalised service from an expert at the Erin Bathroom and Tiles in Ballyshannon.

Peter McGowan is enjoying his first year in business at the Castle Street enterprise.

“I would like to thank all the local people who have supported me locally, I really appreciate it,” he said.

Peter is well known in sporting circles in the town and supports/sponsors local sports.

His shop carries out a multitude of services that you may not get from a larger company.

Peter provides a free estimation service whereby he can call to your home and provide potential customers with a 3D version of the room that they would like to make changes to.

Peter has a software package that will allow customers to see what their room would look like using products from his business. The service is very popular.

He said: “It is all done to scale.” He also carries out a service for those who are less abled. This service is one that is also very popular. Wet rooms are also proving very popular at the Ballyshannon-based business.

“No project is too big or too small we do anything from 2 metres to 2,000 metres,” Peter said.

Congrats and best wishes Erin Tiles on your first birthday!

