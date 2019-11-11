Donegal Sports Star Awards October Review sees succcess in wide range of sports

As the Donegal sporting year draws to a close the October review reveals plenty of highlights with successes in horseracing, athletics, powerlifting, motorcycling, GAA, soccer, bowls and motorsport. 2019 has been good for sport in the County with an array of achievements at local, provincial and national level as well as abroad. So it’s now time to get nominations in for the 2019 Donegal Sports Star Awards with the closing date Friday, 22nd of November.

The Donegal Sports Star Awards October Review saw a good start to the month for Trentagh native, Martin Harley who had another winner in Australia when he rode 15/1 shot Warning to victory in Fleminghton for trainer Anthony Freedham. Letterkenny jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle recorded his first track win at Navan on 20/1 shot Jumellea in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap for trainer Joseph O’Brien. There was a second place finish for Dylan at Leopardstown on the 8/1 Lusis Naturea for trainer Paul Traynor.

It was a good month for Rathmullan jockey Oisin Orr who rode five winners. He was in the winners enclosure first as he rode the Noel Meade trained 8/1 shot Buzz Killington to victory in Dundalk. It was Orr’s 40th victory of the season.

He ten recorded a big double at a race meeting in Dundalk for trainer Edward Lynam. The first win was on Masalai at 11/1 followed shortly afterwards on a 7/1 shot Benedict Roezl. Orr’s fine form continued with another winner this time at Leopardstown on the 2/1 favourite Amma Grace for trainer Dermot Weld in the the Irish Stallion Farms Maiden. The Rathmullan boy also had a third place on Katiba. On the final Friday of October, Oisin recorded another first in Dundalk on the Dermot Weld trained Hazel Bay.

On the last day of the month, two Rathmullan jockeys Luke McAteer and Oisin Orr finished first and second respectively at a race meeting in Dundalk. McAteer won on Fashaar for trainer Anthony McCann ahead of Orr who was on Eddie Lynam trained favourite Masalai. McAteer had saddled two other winners in the space of three days on the same horse Mother Vincent for trainer Jim Bolger. The first win was in the Apprentice Handicap at Naas. Then it was the Curragh in the Ivory Handicap.

In athletics in Aghyaran the opening Donegal Masters' Cross Country Championship event of the new season saw Letterkenny AC’s Karol Duggan win the men's race. In the middle of October John McFadden and Natasha Kelly both of Finn Valley AC won the respective men’s and women’s novice races at the Donegal Novice Cross Country Championships which took place in Mullaghderg. Kelly and McFadden were also on the winning Finn Valley AC teams.

Finn Valley Club members took the top Donegal Athletic Board awards for 2019. Brendan Boyce was named ‘Senior Male Athlete of the Year’ while Sommer Lecky took both the Senior Female and Junior awards. Finn Valley AC's Teresa Doherty and Letterkenny Athletic Club’s Natasha Adams were first and second respectively in the Autumn Cross Country in Abbotstown.

Donegal athletes were well represented on the Ireland Masters teams chosen for the International Cross Country in Aintree, England. Six women made the Masters team including Finn Valley’s Teresa Doherty and Letterkenny AC’s Natasha Adam’s both O40s, Rosses Emer Magee (O50s); Finn Valley pair Kay Byrne (O55s) and Noreen Bonner (O60s) along with Lifford Strabane’s Claire McGuigan. The four men who will go to Aintree include Letterkenny AC’s Ciaran Doherty (O45s); Milford’s Anthony Doherty (O50s) along with Finn Valley AC members Dermot McElchair (O40s) and Mark Connolly (O60s).

In the 40th Dublin Marathon Letterkenny AC’s Ann-Marie McGlynn had a superlative run to finish second in a time of 2.32.54, a PB. She was just 20 seconds behind the winner, Eagle AC's Aoife Cooke. Another LAC member Caitriona Jennings was the third F35 runner in a time of 2.37.56. On the last Sunday of the month there was success for Finn Valley at the Ulster Novice Championships with gold for the Ladies while it was silver for the Men. Leonie Mullen finished second in the women’s race. On the same day Letterkenny AC’s Nakita Burke, representing Ulster/Northern Ireland finished 27th in the Leeds Abbey Dash in a time of 35.07.

In early October, Kilmacrennan’s Richard Kerr continued his fantastic season in the Dickies Supersport Championship in the (BSB) British Superbikes at Donington Park. Richard qualified in tenth position for the sprint race and finished in seventh place.

A couple of weeks later the Kilmac lad held onto a fantastic fifth place in the British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch. At the end of the month, Kerr ended the 2019 season in style with a double win at the Sunflower Trophy Races. Onboard the Campbell Motorsport Triumph, Kerr was on pole position for both races after qualifying and was made to work hard for his victories.

Gweedore man Anthony Brown was in great form on the final day of the Ulster Motocross Championships at Desertmartin in Co. Derry where he finished second overall in Mx1 semi-experts in the final round.

In Badminton, Raphoe siblings Chloe and Sam Magee reached the last 16 of the Dutch Open after a 2-1 sets win over German opposition. However, there was disappointment the following week when the Magees lost 2-1 in sets to Malaysian opposition at the Danish Open. On the last day of October, Chloe and Sam Magee booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Saarlarlux Open with a 21-18, 21-17 with a win over French opposition in Saarbrucken, Germany. Their brother Joshua Magee won his first round match at the Saarlarlux Open against a Swedish opponent 21-18, 21-9.

There was good news in the sport of martial arts for Three Rivers Shotokan Karate Club member Emma Dolan who was named on the Irish team to take part in the World Championships Junior, Cadet and U21 Championships in Chile. There was success at the IPL World Powerlifting Championships for the Twintowns VikingFit team who won five gold and one bronze medal while also setting two world records. Edyta Piechowicz was the top performer with three golds and world records. Angeline Collins-Driver and Caroline Dolan each took a gold also while Maria McShane was a bronze winner.

In club GAA St Eunan’s defeated Sean MacCumhaills 1-10 to 0-9 to take the Donegal Senior C Football Championship title. Urris won the Donegal Junior B Championship Final at the O’Donnell Park after a 3-11 to 4-7 win over Letterkenny Gaels. Buncrana took the Donegal Junior Football title after overcoming Letterkenny Gaels 2-12 to 2-8 at the O’Donnell Park. Cloughaneely overcame Red Hughs 0-12 to 0-9 to win the Donegal Intermediate B Football Championship.

St Nauls were crowned Donegal Intermediate Football champions after overcoming Cloughaneely 1-10 to 0-10 at McCumhaill Park.

St Eunans held on to their Donegal Senior B Championship title thanks to a four-point victory over Kilcar in Ballybofey. Buncrana advanced to the semi-finals of the Ulster Junior Football Championship after a 1-14 to 0-9 away win over Collegeland of Armagh.

On the last Sunday of October there was double disappointment for Donegal Ladies Clubs in Ulster Finals played in Killyclogher. Naomh Muire Ladies lost 6-11 to 2-4 to Edendork in the Junior Championship Final.

Underdogs Termon gave reigning champions Donaghmoyne a real fright in the Senior Final losing by just two points (1-11 to 1-9). Sean O’Donnell’s outfit had came from a goal behind at half-time to take the lead going into the closing stages of normal time. However, Termon, then down to 14 players, failed to score again. And Donaghmoyne took advantage to post three points without reply to take their 12th provincial title. Naomh Conaill took the Donegal Senior Football Championship title after a 0-8 to 0-7 victory over Gweedore in the second replay, under lights at MacCumhaill Park. Also at the end of the month the LYIT Ladies had a big 3-16 to 1-3 win over NUI Galway at the O’Donnell Park.

Frosses native Donagh Kelly and his Monaghan co-driver Conor Foley in a Volkswagen Polo GTi R5 won the Fastnet Rally in Bantry. It was the final round of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship. 37.1 seconds behind was another Donegal crew Damian Tourish and Domhnaill McAlaney in a Ford Escort. Pettigo man Kevin Eves in a Toyota Corolla and Chris Melly were eighth overall and gave the pair third place overall in the Triton series. They also won the rally.ie award (top two-wheel drive) within the eight round series. Another Donegal crew David Kelly and Kenny Bustard in a Toyota Starlet won the Junior event and also took Class 16A within the Triton series.

The Finesse Gymnastics Club was voted the best display team in Ireland. The also picked up a second award was for the unsung hero which was won by Faye King for her commitment to everything that she does behind the scenes. On the first Saturday of October Andrew Steele won the bowls champion of champion singles in Belfast. He's from the Greenbank club in Inishowen. Andrew had already won the National Singles Bowls title back in April.

In basketball it was a good month for LYIT Donegal who defeated Fr Matthews 95-76 in An Danlann, Letterkenny in the National Basketball Division One. And followed that up with victories over Limerick Sport Eagles 97-66 in UL, Limerick; EJ’s Sligo 94-84 in the Foyle Arena, Derry That made it four straight wins since the season started. Top scorer was Manny Payton with 29 points as the LYIT stayed joint top of the Division with Tradehouse Central Ballincollig. On the last weekend of October, LYIT Donegal secured two victories over one weekend. In the Hula Hoops Cup LYIT defeated Limerick Sports Eagles 97-71. The second victory came over Limerick Celtics 101-75. Payton Manning and Dom Uhl were the LYIT top scorer with 32 and 31 points respectively.

Two Letterkenny Blaze players Shannon Cunningham and Shauna Higgins were named on the Republic of Ireland U17 basketball panel. Letterkenny boy Killian Gribben was included in an Ireland Under 18 panel of 22 players for the new season. Killian is a member of the Letterkenny Blaze Club and also plays for St. Eunan’s College.

In the ring on first Friday of October Dungloe ABC member Denis O’Donnell took the Ulster Senior Heavyweight Boxing title after overcoming Illies Golden Gloves fighter Michael McConigley in an all Donegal final at the Dockers Club in Belfast. Illies Golden Gloves Club members Oran Shiels (Middleweight) and Matthew McCole (Welterweight) secured places in the semi-finals of the Irish Senior Boxing Championships in Dublin with respective wins at the National Stadium.

Former Raphoe player Luke Witherow was invited to train with the Ireland senior hockey squad. Witherow currently plays his club hockey with Banbridge. Setanta’s Danny Cullen was the only Donegal player named as a nominee for Hurling’s Champion 15. Setanta and St. Eunan’s both made their exits from the Ulster Senior and Junior Championships at the O’Donnell Park after respective losses to Keady of Armagh (3-13 to 1-25) and Gort na Mona from Belfast (1-14 to 1-13)

Finn Harps had to settle for a draw 0-0 against UCD in a bottom of the table clash in Ballybofey. Then a week later despite losing to Shamrock Rovers, Harps were still effectively guaranteed a place in the Relegation/Promotion Play Offs. That’s because UCD had lost to Cork City. Harps defeated Waterford Utd 1-0 in their final home game of the regular Premier Division season thanks to a sixth minute Josh Smith debut goal. But a week later, an under strength Harps lost 4-0 to Derry City.

On the last Monday of the month, Ollie Horgan’s men lost 1-0 in the first leg of the relegation play-off away against Drogheda Utd. At the start of October there was disappointment for two Finn Harps underage sides who lost out in the National quarter-finals. The U19s suffered defeat to Shamrock Rovers at Finn Park 6-5 on penalties after the game had ended 1-1. The U17s lost 2-1 to UCD in Ballyare. However, there was joy at the end of October as the Finn Harps U13s made history when Kevin McHugh’s side landed a first national title in the inaugural year of the competition. Harps came from a goal down at the break to produce a super second half display with ace striker Sean Patton netting the equaliser just four minutes after the restart. The Drumkeen lad then converted a penalty in the 66th minute before Kerrykeel’s Aaron McLaughlin made sure the silverware would be staying in Donegal with a third goal just seconds into injury-time.

Former Swilly Rovers player Ronan Boyce made his debut for the Republic Ireland U19 side as an 82nd substitute against Denmark in an international friendly that ended in a 1-0 win for the visitors on at the Showgrounds in Sligo. Alice Diver of Bonagee won the North West Women’s League Player of the Year. In the middle of the St. Johnston man Shane McGinty was on the mark for Ballymena Utd who booked a place in the Co. Antrim Shield Final after a penalty shoot-out. The quarter-final against Crusaders had ended 1-1 after extra-time after McGinty had given Ballymena an early first half lead.

Former Cockhill Celtic player Ronan Doherty was a first half scorer for Cliftonville in a County Antrim Shield quarter-final win over Linfield. The quarter-final went to penalties after the two sides had ended up tied at 2-2 each following extra-time. The Lagan Harps U12 Girls were crowned Irish FAI National Cup champions thanks to a 1-0 win over Cork side Lakewood in the final played in Dublin with Player of the Match getting the all. important goal in the first half.

Leitirmacaward man Carl McHugh fired home a brilliant debut goal for Indian Super League side ATK but the final result did go his way as Kierla Blasters won 2-1. The LYIT men defeated IT Carlow 3-2 to record their second win of the CUFL Division 1 North at the Port Road Complex. Shane Byrne’s side went 1-0 down but bounced back with Sean McBride scoring twice while BJ Banda netted the other goal. Ramelton man Barry McNamee captained Derry City to a place in the Europa League next season after a 4-0 win over Finn Harps in the final league game of the season.

Burnfoot’s Georgie Kelly was one of the scorers as league champions Dundalk defeated St. Patrick’s Athletic 4-0 at Oriel in the final league game of the season. On the last Saturday of October, St. Johnston native Ronan Curtis scored the goal that put Portsmouth 2-0 up away to Bristol City but the hosts came back to secure a share of the spoils with a late equaliser.

Bonagee defeated Swilly Rovers 4-3 in the Colin Breslin Youth Cup Final at Ballyare. They came from 3-2 down to win 4-3 with Jack Murphy scoring a hat-trick. At the start of the month Carndonagh Community Schools girls won the UK Rod Houston Cup in Lilleshall after defeating Welsh opposition in the final. Loreto Community School,, Milford were crowned Donegal Senior Schools champions following a 0-12 to 0-9 win over Abbey Vocational School in Convoy. Woodlands National School finished joint winning with Methody of Belfast in the Overall Best School category at the Ulster Schools Championships Gala in Bangor.

For further information on the Donegal Sports Star Awards go to donegalsportsstarawards.ie or visit Facebook Donegalsport Starawards and Twitter @DLsportstars.