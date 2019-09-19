Ronnie Whelan and Shane Byrne prepare for charity golf event in Donegal

Former Republic of Ireland and Liverpool star Ronnie Whelan and Irish rugby international Shane Byrne are bring their Celebrity Charity Golf Classic back to Donegal.

On October 3, an A-List of celebrities will be joined by local golfers and business men and women at the links course on the Sheephaven Bay Peninsula, The Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort in Downings.

It’s a great boost for the area and also for those teams who get to take part in a fun day of golf and celebrate afterwards with a Buffet dinner and entertainment for guests.

It is expected that a list of well known celebrities will join this duo on October 3rd 2019.

This year’s chosen charity is Fighting Blindness Ireland.

Fighting Blindness is a patient-led charity with a vision to cure blindness, supporting people living with sight loss and empowering patients. They are the only Irish charity funding research into treatments for sight loss. To date, they have invested over €18 million in more than 100 research and clinical projects.

They provide professional counselling and therapeutic services for individuals and families living with vision impairment and blindness. They advocate for equity of access to timely and appropriate diagnosis, healthcare, therapies and support services and, through education and information provision, they work to empower the 247,000 children and adults in Ireland who are blind or visually impaired.

Irwin Expert Electrical have been sponsoring this event for a number of years along with Flo Gas and Boc Pix.

Declan Irwin is calling out to anyone who would like to take part to either enter a team or sponsor a tee.

The craic not to mention the prizes for the winners are amazing.

Irwin Expert Electrical are in business for over 40 years, with a showroom based in Letterkenny and another in Buncrana.

They are the No. 1 Electrical Retail outlet in the North West and are delighted to be associated with this charity.

If you are interested in putting in a team, you can call Gary Keating from GK Events & PR who is the main organiser of this event by calling +353872287541 or emailing gkeating@gkevents.com .