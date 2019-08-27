DONEGAL GAA
DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: All the club fixtures in Donegal for the coming week
The Donegal senior and junior hurling championship finals are the showpiece on the GAA fixture front this week in the county, while the final round of games in the leagues also take place.
Here is the full list of fixtures
Senior Hurling
Sat, 31 Aug, 4 pm
O Donnell Park, Setanta V St Eunan's 16:00, Hugo Wallace
Junior Hurling
Sat, 31 Aug, 2 pm
O Donnell Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Carndonagh 14:00, Ref: Trevor Maloney
Division 1
Sat, 31 Aug,
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, Naomh Conaill V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: Shane Toolan
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: Jimmy White
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: Pat Barrett
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley
Division 1 Reserve
Sat, 31 Aug,
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, Naomh Conaill V Kilcar 17:30, Ref: Siobhan Coyle
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Gaoth Dobhair 17:30, Ref: Owen Doherty
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Bundoran 17:30, Ref: Gerard Jnr Mc Hugh
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V St Eunan's 17:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V St Michael's 17:30, Ref: Kenneth Byrne
Division 2 Reserve
Thu, 29 Aug,
Thu, 29 Aug, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley
Sat, 31 Aug,
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Glenfin 17:30, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V St Naul's GAA Club 17:30, Ref: Niall Mc Cready
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Ardara 17:30, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Termon, Termon V Killybegs 17:30, Ref: Paul Clifford
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Buncrana 17:30, Ref: Pat Walsh
Marley Travel Division 2
Sat, 31 Aug,
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V St Naul's GAA Club 19:00, Ref: Connie Doherty
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Ardara 19:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Termon, Termon V Killybegs 19:00, Ref: James Connors
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley
Yes Chef Catering Division 3
Sat, 31 Aug,
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: Val Murray
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Burt 19:00, Ref: Andrew Mullin
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pairc Naomh Brid, Naomh Brd V Malin 19:00, Ref: Declan Callaghan
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pairc U Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Convoy 19:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Cale
Jimmy McGlynn Catering Division 4
Wed, 28 Aug,
Wed, 28 Aug, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Na Rossa 20:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonigle
Sat, 31 Aug,
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V Robert Emmets 19:00, Ref: Lee Jordan
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: Joe O Donnell
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park, Naomh Pdraig Muff V Naomh Pdraig Lifford 19:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Na Rossa, Na Rossa V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: Joe Doherty
Tue, 03 Sep,
Tue, 03 Sep, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Robert Emmets 19:00, Ref: Leo Devenney
Region 1
Thu, 29 Aug,
Thu, 29 Aug, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Conaill 20:00, Ref: George Montgomery
Fri, 30 Aug,
Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Pairc Naomh Brid, Naomh Brd V Glenfin 18:30, Ref: Owen Doherty
Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, Naomh Conaill V Convoy 18:30, Ref: Kenneth Byrne
Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: Declan Callaghan
Sat, 31 Aug,
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 17:30, Ref: TBC
Region 2
Fri, 30 Aug,
Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: Shaun Campbell
Sat, 31 Aug,
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Burt 17:30, Ref: Clint Marron
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pairc U Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Carndonagh 17:30, Ref: TBC
Barry Gallagher Memorial Cup Division 1
Sun, 01 Sep,
Sun, 01 Sep, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Naomh Pdraig Muff 11:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 01 Sep, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Buncrana 11:30, Ref: TBC
Barry Gallagher Memorial Cup Division 2
Sun, 01 Sep,
Sun, 01 Sep, Venue: Moville, Moville V Urris 11:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 01 Sep, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Naomh Colmcille 11:30, Ref: TBC
Go Power Minor Division One Championship
Wed, 28 Aug,
Wed, 28 Aug, Venue: O Donnell Park, Gaoth Dobhair V Killybegs 18:45, Ref: TBC
Wed, 28 Aug, Venue: Convoy, St Eunan's V Naomh Pdraig Muff 18:45, Ref: TBC
Go Power County Minor Division Two Championship Section A
Wed, 28 Aug,
Wed, 28 Aug, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Urris 19:30, Ref: TBC
Wed, 28 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Burt 19:30, Ref: TBC
Go Power County Under Fourteen Division 1A Section B
Fri, 30 Aug,
Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Gleann Fhinne, Four Masters V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:45, Ref: TBC
Go Power County Under Fourteen Division 2A Championship Section A
Fri, 30 Aug,
Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: TBC, Burt V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 18:45, Ref: TBC
Go Power County Under Fourteen Division 2B Championship Section A
Fri, 30 Aug,
Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, St Michael's V Naomh Columba 18:45, Ref: TBC
Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: TBC, Killybegs V Red Hughs 18:45, Ref: TBC
SRB U10 Section 2
Sat, 31 Aug,
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pairc Naomh Brid, Naomh Brd V Pettigo 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Na Rossa 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pirc Gearid O'Gallachir, St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Ultan 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Columba 11:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U13 Div 2
Fri, 30 Aug,
Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 02 Sep,
Mon, 02 Sep, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Killybegs 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 02 Sep, Venue: TBC, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U13 Div 2 sec 2
Fri, 30 Aug,
Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 02 Sep,
Mon, 02 Sep, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 02 Sep, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U13 Div 3
Wed, 28 Aug,
Wed, 28 Aug, Venue: Pirc Gearid O'Gallachir, St Naul's GAA Club V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig
Mon, 02 Sep,
Mon, 02 Sep, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Ultan 19:00, Ref: TBC
U12 All County Hurling Mini League
Thu, 29 Aug,
Thu, 29 Aug, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: TBC
SRB U10 Section 1
Wed, 28 Aug,
Wed, 28 Aug, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Naomh Conaill 18:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 28 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 18:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 28 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Four Masters 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 31 Aug,
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Dungloe 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, Naomh Conaill V Four Masters 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Ardara 11:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U13 Div 1
Wed, 28 Aug,
Wed, 28 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Naomh Conaill 19:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian
Mon, 02 Sep,
Mon, 02 Sep, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, Naomh Conaill V Ardara 19:00, Ref: TBC
