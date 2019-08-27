DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: All the club fixtures in Donegal for the coming week

The Donegal senior and junior hurling championship finals are the showpiece on the GAA fixture front this week in the county, while the final round of games in the leagues also take place.

Here is the full list of fixtures



Senior Hurling

Sat, 31 Aug, 4 pm

O Donnell Park, Setanta V St Eunan's 16:00, Hugo Wallace

Junior Hurling

Sat, 31 Aug, 2 pm

O Donnell Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Carndonagh 14:00, Ref: Trevor Maloney

Division 1

Sat, 31 Aug,

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, Naomh Conaill V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: Shane Toolan

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: Jimmy White

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: Pat Barrett

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley

Division 1 Reserve

Sat, 31 Aug,

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, Naomh Conaill V Kilcar 17:30, Ref: Siobhan Coyle

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Gaoth Dobhair 17:30, Ref: Owen Doherty

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Bundoran 17:30, Ref: Gerard Jnr Mc Hugh

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V St Eunan's 17:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V St Michael's 17:30, Ref: Kenneth Byrne

Division 2 Reserve

Thu, 29 Aug,

Thu, 29 Aug, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley

Sat, 31 Aug,

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Glenfin 17:30, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V St Naul's GAA Club 17:30, Ref: Niall Mc Cready

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Ardara 17:30, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Termon, Termon V Killybegs 17:30, Ref: Paul Clifford

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Buncrana 17:30, Ref: Pat Walsh

Marley Travel Division 2

Sat, 31 Aug,

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V St Naul's GAA Club 19:00, Ref: Connie Doherty

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Ardara 19:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Termon, Termon V Killybegs 19:00, Ref: James Connors

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley

Yes Chef Catering Division 3

Sat, 31 Aug,

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: Val Murray

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Burt 19:00, Ref: Andrew Mullin

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pairc Naomh Brid, Naomh Brd V Malin 19:00, Ref: Declan Callaghan

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pairc U Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Convoy 19:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Cale

Jimmy McGlynn Catering Division 4

Wed, 28 Aug,

Wed, 28 Aug, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Na Rossa 20:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonigle

Sat, 31 Aug,

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V Robert Emmets 19:00, Ref: Lee Jordan

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: Joe O Donnell

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park, Naomh Pdraig Muff V Naomh Pdraig Lifford 19:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Na Rossa, Na Rossa V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: Joe Doherty

Tue, 03 Sep,

Tue, 03 Sep, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Robert Emmets 19:00, Ref: Leo Devenney

Region 1

Thu, 29 Aug,

Thu, 29 Aug, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Conaill 20:00, Ref: George Montgomery

Fri, 30 Aug,

Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Pairc Naomh Brid, Naomh Brd V Glenfin 18:30, Ref: Owen Doherty

Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, Naomh Conaill V Convoy 18:30, Ref: Kenneth Byrne

Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: Declan Callaghan

Sat, 31 Aug,

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 17:30, Ref: TBC

Region 2

Fri, 30 Aug,

Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: Shaun Campbell

Sat, 31 Aug,

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Burt 17:30, Ref: Clint Marron

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pairc U Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Carndonagh 17:30, Ref: TBC

Barry Gallagher Memorial Cup Division 1

Sun, 01 Sep,

Sun, 01 Sep, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Naomh Pdraig Muff 11:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 01 Sep, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Buncrana 11:30, Ref: TBC

Barry Gallagher Memorial Cup Division 2

Sun, 01 Sep,

Sun, 01 Sep, Venue: Moville, Moville V Urris 11:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 01 Sep, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Naomh Colmcille 11:30, Ref: TBC

Go Power Minor Division One Championship

Wed, 28 Aug,

Wed, 28 Aug, Venue: O Donnell Park, Gaoth Dobhair V Killybegs 18:45, Ref: TBC

Wed, 28 Aug, Venue: Convoy, St Eunan's V Naomh Pdraig Muff 18:45, Ref: TBC

Go Power County Minor Division Two Championship Section A

Wed, 28 Aug,

Wed, 28 Aug, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Urris 19:30, Ref: TBC

Wed, 28 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Burt 19:30, Ref: TBC

Go Power County Under Fourteen Division 1A Section B

Fri, 30 Aug,

Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Gleann Fhinne, Four Masters V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:45, Ref: TBC

Go Power County Under Fourteen Division 2A Championship Section A

Fri, 30 Aug,

Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: TBC, Burt V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 18:45, Ref: TBC

Go Power County Under Fourteen Division 2B Championship Section A

Fri, 30 Aug,

Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, St Michael's V Naomh Columba 18:45, Ref: TBC

Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: TBC, Killybegs V Red Hughs 18:45, Ref: TBC

SRB U10 Section 2

Sat, 31 Aug,

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pairc Naomh Brid, Naomh Brd V Pettigo 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Na Rossa 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pirc Gearid O'Gallachir, St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Ultan 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Columba 11:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U13 Div 2

Fri, 30 Aug,

Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 02 Sep,

Mon, 02 Sep, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Killybegs 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 02 Sep, Venue: TBC, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U13 Div 2 sec 2

Fri, 30 Aug,

Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 02 Sep,

Mon, 02 Sep, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 02 Sep, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U13 Div 3

Wed, 28 Aug,

Wed, 28 Aug, Venue: Pirc Gearid O'Gallachir, St Naul's GAA Club V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig

Mon, 02 Sep,

Mon, 02 Sep, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Ultan 19:00, Ref: TBC

U12 All County Hurling Mini League

Thu, 29 Aug,

Thu, 29 Aug, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: TBC

SRB U10 Section 1

Wed, 28 Aug,

Wed, 28 Aug, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Naomh Conaill 18:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 28 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 18:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 28 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Four Masters 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 31 Aug,

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Dungloe 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, Naomh Conaill V Four Masters 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Ardara 11:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U13 Div 1

Wed, 28 Aug,

Wed, 28 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Naomh Conaill 19:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Mon, 02 Sep,

Mon, 02 Sep, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, Naomh Conaill V Ardara 19:00, Ref: TBC