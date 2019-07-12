Donegal driver hoping to clock up rally championship points in Sligo this weekend

Donegal driver Kevin Eves is chasing valuable points in this weekend’s FAAC Simply automatic/Sligo Park Hotel Rally.

The Pettigo man who is seeded at seven, is in a strong position to win the rally.ie two-wheel drive award within the Triton series and a strong top ten finish in Sligo will certainly bolster his position.

This weekend’s rally is round six of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship is also set to play a key role in the destiny of the Vard Memorial Trophy.

The title now rests between Monaghan’s Josh Moffett and Clonmel’s Roy White, both in Ford Fiesta WRC’s.

Donegal duo J. F Shovelin (Ford Escort) and Johnny Jordan (Toyota Starlet) round out the top ten.

Shovelin, seventh overall in last year’s rally, has a sizeable advantage in the Triton Mk.2 Ford Escort Trophy category with Cavan’s Tim Flood some 36 points behind – Shovelin leads Class 14 where is five points ahead of Eves.

Meanwhile, aside from the national context, the event also counts towards the regional Sligo Pallets Border Championship and the Top Part West Coast Rally Championship.

Other local drivers seeking to impress are Ballinafull’s Jason Currid and Patrick Herity, both in Escorts, Drumkerrin’s Colin O’Rourke (Fiesta WRC) and Keelan Grogan (Skoda Fabia R2), Grange duo Colin Curry (Escort) and John Warren (Toyota Corolla), Cloonacool’s Art McCarrick (Ford Fiesta R2), Rosses Point pair Dominic McLaughlin (Peugeot 205) and Paul McLaughlin (Sunbeam), Riverstown’s Martin Ewing (Peugeot 205) and Keith Ewing (Honda Civic), Ballymote’s Alan Quinn (Opel Manta 400) and David Quinn (BMW).

Rally organisers under the stewardship of clerk of the course Robert Lyttle have selected three stages - Glencar, Meenymore and Lough Gill - each of which will be repeated three times.

The first stage begins at 11.39am. The service park is at the Sligo Institute of Technology with the finish at the Sligo Park Hotel Sligo at 5.08pm.



PROVISIONAL TOP TEN

1. Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Fiesta WRC)

2. Roy White/James O'Brien (Fiesta WRC)

3. Jonny Greer/Kirsty Riddick (Ford Fiesta R5)

4. Daniel Cronin/JJ Cremin (Ford Fiesta R5)

5. Derek McGarrity/TBA (Ford Fiesta WRC)

6. Frank Wray/Joe McNulty (Subaru WRC)

7. K. Eves/C. Melly (Toyota Corolla)

8. D. Toner/Denver Rafferty (Ford Escort).

9. J. F Shovelin/Emmet Brosnan (Ford Escort)

10. Johnny Jordan/Paddy McCrudden (Toyota Starlet).