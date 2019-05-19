Letterkenny Gaels inflict first defeat of campaign on Na Rossa

Letterkenny Gaels continued their quest for promotion with a good win over the undefeated Na Rossa side at Pairc na Gael on Saturday evening.

Letterkenny Gaels 1-9

Na Rossa 0-8

Gaels opened scoring with a point from full forward Conor McBrearty before Odhran Molloy replied for the visitors after six minutes. Adam McHugh put the Leitir men in the lead a minute later before McBrearty levelled matters on the 13th minute.

Moments later McBrearty found Shay Doherty with a precision pass which he finished neatly to the back of the net. Na Rossa continued to press and levelled matters by half time with scores from JP Breslin, a free from Aidan McHugh and a well taken score from John McDyre.

Half Time Gaels 1-2, Na Rossa 0-5.

Sean McBrearty’s Gaels made some positional switches at the break and Conor McBrearty, Shay Doherty (2) and Sean McDonagh gave Gaels a four point cushion going into the last quarter.

Odhran Molloy for the visitors kicked two frees midway through the second half to reduce the deficit to two. However the home team were finishing much the stronger and McBrearty, Doherty and a fine score from Ronan Frain gave Gaels a five point lead with normal time up.

After a tense period of injury time, the only response from Na Rossa was a converted free from Aidan McHugh in the 38th minute.



LETTERKENNY GAELS: S Graham, S Crossan, C Lynch, C Browne, S McDonagh (0-1), A Diver, D Hunter, B O Brien, C Cannon, R Frain (0-1), C Cannon, S Doherty (1-3), C Kilfeather, C McBrearty (0-4), N McGarrigle. Subs. O McMacken, C Walker.

NA ROSSA: R McGonagle, S McGeehan, D Melly, S McMonagle, E Bonner, S McDyre (0-1), A McHugh (0-1), E Molloy, C Bonner, JP McCready, O Molloy (0-3), K Devenney, A McHugh (0-2), JP Breslin (0-1), C Bonner. Sub P Gallagher.



REFEREE: Paddy McGonigle (Buncrana)