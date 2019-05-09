Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Enniskillen Road Races expected to attract good entry

The second Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Enniskillen Road Races will take place on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 June 2019.

Following on from the success of the first ever race to be run around the Arney circuit, the Enniskillen and District Motorcycle Club (Road Racing) Ltd is hoping that they will attract a good entry as this year the event will have Irish/Ulster Championship status. Entries are starting to come in fast with riders from allover Ireland and the UK.

TV Coverage

As an added and welcome boost to the event, Highlights of the Road Race are scheduled to be broadcast on BBC NI, with Greenlight TV providing coverage of the Irish National road race. The 11-race schedule will again see a full day of practice on the Friday with roads closing from 12 noon and racing on Saturday from 10am.

The Richard Britton Memorial Race will again be the main feature race with a total event prize fund of £12k.

Set in the shadow of Cuilcagh Mountain, the 3-mile circuit has a ‘little bit of everything’ ranging from wide fast straights with sweeping corners to blind jumps. The circuit and the area in general proved to be popular with the riders who attended last year. The club hope to grow and improve the event year on year.

Title Sponsorship

The Club warmly welcomes Fermanagh and Omagh District Council back on board as main sponsors for 2019, without the support of our local council this event would simply not happen. We look forward to working together to ensure the event is a long-term fixture on the Road Racing calendar.