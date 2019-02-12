Good weekend for Lifford Strabane AC athletes in Belfast and Finn Valley

Four Lifford Strabane AC juvenile athletes travelled to Jordanstown to the ANI Throws and Jumps Competition.

Competing in the Girls U-15 Shot Putt was Hannah Whyte (9.65M) and Una O’Donnell (8.65M).

The O’Donnell brothers Cormac and Diarmaid were also in action; Cormac with a PB in Boys U-16 High Jump (1.65M) with his younger sibling Diarmaid in the U-15 High Jump, Long Jump and Shot Putt - PB in high jump (1.60).

On Sunday the club had 16 athletes in the Glenmore 10 mile at Finn Valley. Brandon McGrinder was top finisher in 64.06 (a PB), while his father Michael was next over line for Lifford in 67.30, thirde in M50+ category.

For the ladies it was Claire Keys who was first home in 78.23, taking over 1min 30secs off her previous best time over this distance. Sharon Carlin was next in 83.45 followed by Andrea Porter in 84:21.

Other finishers for the club were Dominic Carlin 74:31, Hugo Doherty 76:03, Joe Deans 77:34, Liam Cleary 77:53, Padraig MagLoingsigh 78:05, Stephen Crawford 82:32, Damien Moore 83:01, Don Pearson 84:02, Roisin McGinley 85:20, Lorraine McGrinder 86:33.

OTHER NEWS:

5K “DASH FOR DIDDLER” takes place this Saturday, February 16th pre-registration is available at Lifford Strabane AC on Thursday 14th 6:30pm – 7:30pm or Columbian Hall on Friday 15th 6:00pm – 9:00pm. Race starts at 11am at Trinity Court, Newtowncunningham.

Save the Date: Lifford Strabane AC’s Awards Night March 15th, Maggie’s Tavern. Starts at 7:30pm, tickets priced at €5 or €20 for family ticket. Tickets on sale soon!!

Saturday 4th May, Lifford Strabane AC will host the 2nd of our annual Throws Fest. More details to follow.