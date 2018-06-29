DONEGAL GOLF: All the news from Golf Clubs around Donegal

Gaoth Dobhair

DG Accountancy sponsored the weekend’s competition. Many thanks to Donal. Unlike recent weeks, this competition was a close contest where one missed putt was costly. Seán Ó Dochartaigh (12) was the victor with 41 pts. closely followed by Owenie McBride (17) on 40pts. Pádraig Coyle (19) secured third place with 39pts. The nines went to Charlie Sweeney (10) and Tony Gallagher (23) with 22 pts. Danny Ferry took the category with 38. CSS was 68 on Saturday and 69 on Sunday.

This Saturday is the Hyundai sponsored Club Classic. Tá 20 foireann ar an leathanach go fóill agus spásanna fágtha don 2 i.n.

You can book your spot for the Classic on 087 0544 258 or enquire about a spot for individuals. With great weather forecast a full sheet is expected. Tá an Campa Samhraidh curtha ar cúl seachtain. An chéad seachtain anois ar an 9ú Iúil. Clarú sa Clubtheach ar 9.45 maidin Dé Luain.

One week left to complete the group stages of the Matchplay. Beidh Bronnadh agus Club Draw sa Chlubtheach ar an Domnach 1ú Iúil. All prize winners to be present.

Letterkenny

On Wednesday 20/06/18 there was a big turnout for the Yellow Pepper Restaurant Open. Brian Doherty (22.9) was the winner with 39 pts. (BOT) he took 2 pars and 12 bogeys out of the course to help make up his score. Jamie Foley (3.4) was a close 2nd with 39 pts. and Conor Moore (11.3 ) came in 3rd place with 38 pts. (BOT).

On Saturday 26th a Golf Classic was held in Aid of Donegal Hospice Oncology LGH Cardiac Risk Young (CRY) Dublin Sponsored by Sister's Sarah. It was strongly supported and presentations were made in Letterkenny Golf Club that evening. It was a very successful day. First place went to Martin Roarty, E Bradley, J McAllister and P O’Donnell with 97pts. Second place went to Pauric Morrison, Tony Morrison, Gerard Dorrian and Dara Patton -with 96pts (BOT). Longest drive (ladies) went to Ann McGrath and longest drive (men) went to Mark McDowell.

On Sunday 24th an Open Competition was held. Martin Doherty (23.4) won with a great score of 41 pts. He took 5 pars out of the course. Vincent McGlynn (9.9) came in 2nd with 40 pts. and Dermot Rainey (14.7) came in 3rd with 38 pts.

On Sunday 24th Letterkenny played against Ballyliffin in the Junior Cup at Foyle Golf Club. The team captain for Letterkenny was Darragh McMenamin. Letterkenny posted a great score of 3 to 2 against a strong Ballyliffin team. Congratulations to Darragh and his team. Letterkenny hosted the Junior Match Portsalon V Rosapenna also on Sun. 24th. Portsalon beat Rosapenna 4 - 1.

Gerry O'Sullivan has recommenced the Category 4 Competitions on Monday evenings. Results from Mon evening 18/06/18 were - 1st Aidan O Neill 27pts (there is no stopping this man!!!!) and 2nd Garvin McGahey 26 pts.

Upcoming Events: On Wed. 27th the Highland Motors Renault, Honda, Citroen, Dacia Open will be held. On Fri. 29th there is the Seniors Competition and on Sat. 30th we have the Crumlin children's Hospital Classic . On Sun 1st July we have an Open Competition and on Wed. 4th July the Speers Drapery Open.

Bundoran

results for the weekend competition, sponsored by Frizelles Craft Butchers, Bundoran were as follows: 1st: Joe Monaghan - 40 points; 2nd: Luke McGinn - 39 points (BOT); 3rd: Conor Gallagher - 39 points (BOT); 4th: Martin Shepherd - 39 points; Gross: David Ronayne - 32 points~

The Sean Kerr Cup was won by Martin Donnelly (38 points).

The Club holds an Open Competition every Wednesday. All are welcome.

Next weekend's competition will be sponsored by J.D. Window Cleaners (Belleek).

Bundoran Ladies

Congratulations to 14 year old Clodagh O’Connor who won back to back competitions in the past week, with two excellent scores of 42 points. This was Clodagh’s first successes in individual competition and she is a product of the junior girls’ golf programme at Bundoran Golf Club. Well done to all this week’s winners.

Stableford Competition on Thursday 21st June sponsored by Zuba Boutique per Sharon Keon Ballyshannon. 1st Clodagh O’Connor 42 points 2nd Rebecca Moore 36 points 3rd Kathleen O’Neill 35 pints 4th Sorcha Begley 33 points. Front nine Josephine McGurren 18 points, back nine Nadine Ivers 17 points, best 36 +h/c Marian Duffy. Results of the Smuggler’s Creek Restaurant Rossnowlagh competition on Sunday 24th June. 1st Clodagh O’Connor 42 points 2nd Anne O’Neill 37 points 3rd Mary Mitchell 36 points 4th Kathleen O’Neill 35 points. Front nine Aideen McGarrigle 17 points, back nine Marie Begley 20 points, best 36+ h/c Joan Cummins.

Golfers please note a change of competition format for this Thursday 28th June when there will be a champagne scramble sponsored by Simpson’s Supermarket Bundoran. Check clubhouse for details of this fun event.

Prizegiving for recent competitions will be held in the Clubhouse this Friday. Next Sunday’s stableford competition is sponsored by Lafayette Photography, Omagh/Dublin.

Well done to Kathleen Moran’s club team on their win in Gweedore last weekend and good to see good travelling support on the day.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Ladies

Wednesday 20th June sponsored by Anne O'Meara Anne Gilligan and Pat McCaughan format stroke. Deirdre Duncan was in good form once again carding a 69 nett Margaret McCrossan was just behind on 70 The gross was collected by Margaret McConnell with an 87 gross 3rd nett was won by Brid Carlin on 71 Front 9 Kathleen McGowan on 33.5 Back 9 Ann Glancy 36. Cat 1 Eileen Reilly 73 Cat 2 Josephine Stewart 73 Cat 3 Karen Duncan 73. Improvers played over 15 holes Maura McCool. 1st June 5 hole comp Esther Sweeney 8th June Mary Quinn 20th June Geraldine Barron.

Sat Sweep 1st Deirdre Kelly 33 pts 2nd Brid McMenamin 32 pts bot 2's Ann Glancy.

Beginner classes have now finished and there is one remaining lesson for the Improvers on Sunday 15th July at 6.00. Group lessons for everyone will begin in mid July see Notice Board for details.

North West

Saturday 16th June - Confined Stableford - Results: 1st Liam Barrett (13) 39pts b.o.t; 2nd Eddie Hegarty (17) 39pts; Gross Padraig MacLochlainn (6) 76; 3rd Stephen Stewart (26) 36pts b.o.t; Bk 9 Kieran Fleming (17) 21pts. C.S.S 69

A & N Fuels - 17th June - Results: 1st Kevin O'Donnell (12) 44pts; 2nd Rory McLaughlin (12) 38pts; Gross Terry Meenan 10) 80; 3rd Derek McDowell (15) 37pts. Bk 9 Paul O'Hea (10) 21pts. C.S.S 71

Bradley's Filling Station Open - Saturday 23rd June - Results: 1st James Harrigan (19) 39pts; 2nd Gerard Kelly (16) 38pts b.o.t; Gross Michael Bradley (8) 76; 3rd James McFadden (15) 37pts. C.S.S 70

Fixtures

Thursday 28th June Total Golf Thursday Open

Saturday 30th June Open Meal Deal

Sunday 1st July Confined Stableford

Dunfanaghy

Gents' Club Stableford - Sunday 24th June: 1st Colm Donaghy (15) 40 pts; 2nd Colin Higgs (14) 39 pts. CSS: 35 pts

Sean Ferriter's President's Day - Saturday 23rd June: 1st Gerard McGinley (11) 40/21 61 pts; 2nd Joe Terry (9) 39/21 60 pts; Gross: Daniel McColgan (4) 33/12 45 pts; 3rd Anthony Gallagher (15) 38/21 59 pts; 4th Seamus McCauley (11) 37/20 57 pts BOT; 5th Gerry McGreevy (8) 38/19 57 pts

1st 18 James Doherty (14) 42 pts; Past President's Prize: Frank Kelly (21) 38 pts; Committee Prize: Keith Lapsley (5) 33 pts; 1st Nine: Joe Langan (19) 22 pts; 2nd Nine: Michael Kelly (13) 20 pts; Category Prize: Marshall Moore (19) 38 pts; Non Qualifier Prize: Shane Gallagher (19) 40 pts; Nearest the Pin: James Doherty (14) 8' 6"; Longest Drive: Paul Kelly (8). CSS: 37 pts

President's Scramble - Friday 22nd June - 1st Seamus McCauley, Michael Kelly (13), Rose Gavagan (23), Pauline Smyth (31) 41.2; 2nd Rachel Chambers (11), Deborah Moore (14), Sean Ferriter (21), Janice Doherty (26) 41. CSS: N/A

President's Mixed Foursomes - Thursday 21st June: 1st Paul Smyth (11), Geraldine Magee (16) 64.5. CSS: N/A

Open Stableford - Wednesday 20th June - 1st Jerry Burns (17) Cromer, Australia 38 pts; 2nd Brian McGonley (17) 36 pts BOT; Gross: Paul Captain Pugwash Smyth (11) 25 pts; 3rd Kenneth Ballantine (18) Murvagh 36 pts BOT. CSS: 36 pts

Portsalon Ladies

The winner of the June medal was Claire McGonagle playing of 6 with a great round of 73 bot from Susie Sweeney playing of 29. Congratulations to Claire and Susie. Susie was delighted with her score and is so pleased to be playing again after her recent knee surgery.

The warm and sunny conditions on Sunday were enjoyed by all the ladies who played in the monthly stroke competition.

Congratulations to Portsalon's Marie O'Donnell Team who were also playing on Sunday in their away fixture at North West, they are now through to the next round and will continue their annual campaign to win the most coveted team trophy in Donegal.

eam captain Karen McGlinchey was delighted with Portsalon's win and really appreciated the welcome and hospitality from the North West ladies. Karen will be eagerly awaiting the result of the Ballyliffin v Ballybofey match to arrange the next round fixture which will be played home and away before 31st July.

There is a request from the ladies committee for volunteers to play 9 or 18 holes with the new lady members who are really keen to gain some competition experience and to be introduced to the regular lady members.

Please contact Deirdre O'Toole or Karen McGlinchey to arrange a suitable tee time, all help will be greatly appreciated.

Letterkenny Ladies

Thirty eight ladies competed in the Voucher competition on Tuesday last in far from ideal conditions. The early starters in the morning got by with some reasonable weather but from late afternoon onwards the competitors were put to the pin of their collars to cope with the incessant and increasingly heavier rain as the day progressed. However our ladies are made of sterner stuff and two out of the top three placed played in the evening in the worst of the conditions. Full results: Winner Celine Markey 72 net, 2nd Angela Bradley 73 net (bot) and 3rd Mary Beth McBrearty 73 net.

The winner of the 13 Hole competition on Thursday was Nuala McGarrigle 26pts.(bot) Runner-up Patricia McLaughlin 26pts.

On Saturday there was a great entry in the Sammy and Tory Johnston Golf Classic which supported three very worthy causes, Donegal Hospice, Oncology Letterkenny University Hospital and CRY (cardiac risk in the young). Competitors were blessed with lovely weather and there was some excitement amongst the ladies when word got out that Anne McGrath had an eagle 2 on the 9th. The winning ladies team on the day was Marian O Sullivan, Bridie Gildea, Tracy Spence and Celine Markey. Anne McGrath also won the longest drive and Triona Daly won the nearest the pin.

Teams were all back in action this week with the Challenge Cup Team of Sarah Buchanan, Margo Birmingham, Maura Cavanagh, Mary Gallagher and Cecelia Doran up first on Sunday at home against Rockmount. They secured two matches so all to play for in the away leg. No doubt Team Captain Mary Ellen McNulty will work her magic on them for that. Monday then the Intermediate Cup panel under Captaincy of Eileen Williamson hosted Knock at home and won four matches - a very convincing display in blistering heat. The team were Monica McDonagh, Celine Markey, Mary Beth McBrearty, Angela Kilgallen and the Captain herself Eileen. The Junior team were also in action away to Royal Portrush but they were not overwhelmed by the prestigious location and secured a very convincing two and a half matches putting them in a very strong position for the return leg. The team was Marian O Sullivan, Angela Bradley, Tracy Spence, Anne Cannon and Cynthia Fuery.

Very well done to all our teams and the ladies branch is very fortunate to have so many ladies committed to representing the club,The July Medal will be played on Tuesday 3rd and wouldn’t it be fabulous if the glorious weather lasted another week or two! Keep an eye on the Ladies Forum on Facebook for updates on competitions and team news.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

Our Ulster Cup team travelled to Armagh on Sunday last but were to make little gains on the day. Going down six matches to one match, there's quite a mountain to climb on home leg which is booked in for Sunday 8th July. The team was Freddie Wilson Barry Allan Martin Wilson Sean Carlin Dean Doherty Michael Hynes and Gerry Driver. Will Team captain Andy Parkinson make some changes, could he possibly bring back the Mighty Quinn.

Our Donegal Junior Cup team under the guidance of Freddie Wilson made the trip to Dunfanaghy to take on stiff opposition Cruit Island. Freddie would like to thank Dunfanaghy GC for the use if their fine course. B&S went on to win 4 matches to 3 matches. Team: Roger Campbell, John McCaughan, Tony Griffin. Barry Farmer. Martin Dillon, Seán Carlin and Freddie Wilson.

Our Young Guns are out this weekend also and they Host Hilton Templepatrick on Saturday 30th of June and travel for the away leg the next day Sunday the 1st of July. We wish the boys the very best of luck and Fred Daly Captain Seán.

Also on July 1st our mixed team travel to Dungannon where they take on the might of Belvoir Park. Joint Captains Terry and Margaret will be hoping to progress through to the next level.

A good win for our Captain Gerry on our Open Tuesday comps as he came in with a very good 40pts.

Upcoming events - Friday 29th Friends of Letterkenny Hospital Classic.

Saturday 30th June. Kindly Sponsored by Anthony Conaghan Cars.

Sunday 1st July Kindly Sponsored by Fred's Golf Shop, Ballybofey.

Tuesday 3rd July Open, kindly Sponsored by Lafferty Transport.

Results - Tuesday 19th June - sponsored by: Denis O’Connor: 1st Nett: Gerry Driver (12) 40pts; 2nd Nett: Michael Curran (5) 37pts; Senior Prize: Danny Conaghan (16)35pts.

Saturday 23rd June - B&S course development classic, sponsored by Divers Hyundai, Letterkenny: 1st Net 99pts (bot) T Griffin, J McCaughan, E McGarrigle and P Saunders; 2nd Nett: 99pts (bot) M Lynch, H O'Donnell, D Bannigan and M Carlin; 3rd Nett: 98pts. D Coss, D Carlin, H McGee and D Got.

Best Ladies: 93pts A Sweeney, A Canning, A Dillon and I Ward.

Nearest the pin ladies Christine Lynch Gents: Hugo O'Donnell. Longest drive ladies Sharon Maloney. Gents Marty McGinty

Sunday 24th June sponsored by Coyle’s Bar, Newtowncunningham: 1st Nett: Tony Fullen (13) 41pts.BOT; 2nd Nett: Donal Bonner (10) 41pts.BOT.

Cruit

Congratulations to Aidan O’Donnell on his first major at Cruit Island coming out on top last Saturday in Paddy Sweeney’s President’s Prize on a break of tie from Derek Bonner and John Bonner with all 3 shooting 66s.

The course played long and of course is firm so in the end anyone that played to or bettered their handicap was right in the mix for the top prizes. Well done to all our prize winners and thanks to Paddy, Rita and all the family for a great day with beautiful food served throughout the day and at the Presentation and a lovely atmosphere helped no end by the sun shining high in the sky.

President’s Prize Results - 1st Aidan O’Donnell (13) 66 Bot; 2nd Derek Bonner (6) 66 Bot; Gross Donal Boyle (2) 72; 3rd John Bonner (8) 66; 4th : Owenie Gallagher (15) 67; 5th Keith Bonner (11) 68; 6th Brendan Ward (9) 69; F9 : Brendan Gillespie (13) 32; B9 Martin Mc Cafferty (19) 32. Par 68. CSS 68 (36 Pts)

After the drama of three scores being split only by break of tie in Saturday’s President’s Prize we had an outright winner on Sunday with Gerard Mc Elwee getting his first win of the year and by 2 shots. John Gillespie was second with 66 with John Hyland third on 67.

Pete Duffy continued his good recent form with fourth and a win in the Summer Cup to advance to the Semi Final with partner Denis Bonner. Chris Walsh and Owenie Gallagher got the 9’s. Well done to all our prize winners and thanks to new sponsors J.M.L Transport.

This Saturday we have our Club Classic so if you’re not already fixed up please make every effort to get on a team before the weekend for one of our main fundraising events. We have a fantastic array of prizes both on the prize table and for our Classic Draw.

On Sunday next the competition is sponsored by Ronan Brennan (PT/ Fitness & Nutrition). Good luck to our Ulster Cup team under Brian Mc Monagle’s captaincy who head to Rockmount in Belfast on Sunday with a 5-2 lead from the first leg and hard luck to Michael Boyle’s Junior Cup team who had the narrowest of defeats against Ballybofey/ Stranorlar during the week.

Results for Sunday 24th June 2018 sponsored by J.M.L Transport: 1st - Gerard Mc Elwee (11) 64 nett; 2nd - John Gillespie (11) 66 nett; 3rd - John Hyland (10) 67 nett; 4th - Pete Duffy (26) 68 nett Bot; F9 - Chris Walsh (7) 32.5 nett; B9 - Owenie Gallagher (15) 33.5 nett Bot. Par - 68. CSS - 67 (37pts)

In the Summer Cup our Semi Final line up is now complete with two very interesting matches ahead:

1. Tony Walsh & Francie Mc Govern V Denis Bonner & Pete Duffy

3. Derek Bonner & Declan Gillespie V Brendan Ward & Brian Mc Monagle

our 100 Club Draw took place on Saturday night last with Sharon Ward getting the top prize for June: Cruit 100+ Club 2018 - June Draw: €500 - Sharon Ward; €200 - Enda Bonner; €100 - John Hyland; €100 - Eamon Kelly; €100 - Pat Doherty; €100 - Stephen Melly; €50 - Francie Mc Govern; €50 - Edward Gillespie

Rosapenna

Lady Captains Day - Mrs Dympna Kelly held her Lady Captains day last Saturday the 23rd in glorious sunshine. The winner was Maeve McNulty with 41pts (20), the runner up was Sylvia Bassett with 37pts (25). The gross winner was Sheila Breen 26pts (11). The committee prize was won by Kit Boyce 35pts (22), the Past Lady Captain prize was won by Orla Lenny with 36pts (17). The Visitor prize was won by Karen McGlinchey with 38pts, the front nine was won by Mary Devlin 19pts (24) and the back nine by Cliona Murphy 20pts (33). Nearest the pin at 2nd was won by Agnes Lenny & nearest the pin at 17th was won by Liz Dooey.

The Lady Captains prize to the gents was won by the up and coming Martin McBride (16) with 38pts, the runner up was Denis McBride (8) with 37 pts. Gross Shaun Boyce (6) 29pts. 3rd Liam Breen (12) 37pts. Nearest the pin on the short 16th was Eddie McGroddy.

Junior girls - 1st Neesha Duggan, 2nd Naverla Duggan, 3rd Neamhain Duggan. Junior Boys - 1st Oisin Friel, 2nd Adam Cullen.

Club competition: The club competition held over the Old Tom Morris Links on Sunday the 24th was won by Seamus Herraghty (13*) with 41pts, the runner up was Peter Griggs (13*) with 39pts bot. Third place was Con Boyce (5*) with 39pts. Two’s Dannie Sweeney with €50:00 Pavilion Golf Shop credit.

GUI Events: Commiserations to our Junior Cup team who were beaten by a strong Portsalon team back in Letterkenny on Saturday. Many thanks to team captain Brendan Roache and to his panel of players.

Good luck to our Mixed Foursomes team who are due to play Slieve Russell at Donegal G.C in the last 16 in Ulster on Monday July 2nd at 4.30pm.

Best wishes to our Irish Senior Cup team who face Dungannon in the last 16 in Ulster this coming Sunday July 1st back at Donegal G.C. The match tees off at 9.15am, the winners will face either Slieve Russell or Ballyliffin that same afternoon for a place in the Ulster semi finals.

Donegal Inter Club Events: Well done to the Rosapenna Over 50's team who beat Cruit Island over the two legs, Rosapenna will now play Portsalon, away first. Good luck to our Donegal League team who take on Greencastle in round two of this years competition.

Doubles Matchplay: The Doubles Matchplaycurrent round has been extended from Monday 25th June to Monday July 9th.

Up coming competitions/events - June: Sat 30th & Sun 1st July - Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Qualifier (SHL)

Portsalon

Irish Open: Portsalon members wishing to travel to next week's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin GC may wish to note that the Rathmullan – Buncrana Lough Swilly Ferry has scheduled additional sailing during Irish Open week. Times and details available on their website and have also been posted via Portsalon's social media channels this week. In conjunction with the ferry company, you can also book a shuttle service from Buncrana to Ballyliffin and back again. Booking is essential and can be done via: loughswillyferry@gmail.com

John Sweeney Memorial Cup: This Saturday the 30th June we are hosting the inaugural John Sweeney Memorial Cup, in memory of our former member. The event is open to Ladies and Gents, priced at €10 for members and €20 for visitors. The timesheet is open for online booking or, alternatively, call the shop on 074 91 59459.

Results: Wednesday 20th June - Winner: Charlie McCahill (18) 39 pts; Runner-up: Ray Moore (25) 38 pts BOT; Gross: Cian Harkin (1) 29 gross pts; Third: Jonathan Gallagher (18) 38 pts. CSS: 36 pts

Saturday 23rd June – Club Fundraising Classic: Winners: Michael Bowe, Gary Sheehan, Michael O'Hara & Brendan McHugh – 94 pts; Runners-up: John O'Hare, Gerry Kindlon, David Deeney, Conal Drislane – 92 pts; Third: Ronan McClafferty, Donal Callaghan Jnr, Paul McGinley, Damien McClafferty – 91 pts BOT

Sunday 24th June – Ladies Monthly Medal: Winner: Claire McGonagle (6) – 73 BOT; Runner-up: Susie Sweeney (29) - 73. CSS: 73

Sunday 24th June – Gents Members: DP Logue (5) 41 pts; James Duffy (20) 38 pts BOT; Eamonn Beck (7) 31 gross; Paddy McGroarty (11) 38 pts. CSS: 36 pts.