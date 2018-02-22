Donegal crews dominate the top ten places in Birr Stages Rally at weekend
Creegan Alcock sport@donegaldemocrat.com @dgldemocrat
Donegal rally crews dominated the top ten in the Birr Stages Rally at the weekend but it was Cork’s Roy White and James O’Brien – former National Rally Champions – who pulled away with the victory in their Ford Fiesta WRC with 21.1 seconds to spare over Frosses driver Donagh Kelly and co-driver Conor Foley on another Focus WRC.
Declan Boyle and James O’Reilly, in another Ford Fiesta WRC, were a further 19.7 seconds behind while Muff’s Joseph McGonigle and Ciaran Geaney were fourth, another 39.3 seconds down, in a BMW Mini WRC.
Paddy McVeigh and Gary McElhinney in a Subaru Impreza WRC S12B were fifth while John O’Donnell and Joe Friel were eighth overall in a Ford Escort and won Class 13.
Top 10
