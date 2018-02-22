Donegal crews dominate the top ten places in Birr Stages Rally at weekend

Donegal rally crews dominated the top ten in the Birr Stages Rally at the weekend but it was Cork’s Roy White and James O’Brien – former National Rally Champions – who pulled away with the victory in their Ford Fiesta WRC with 21.1 seconds to spare over Frosses driver Donagh Kelly and co-driver Conor Foley on another Focus WRC.

Declan Boyle and James O’Reilly, in another Ford Fiesta WRC, were a further 19.7 seconds behind while Muff’s Joseph McGonigle and Ciaran Geaney were fourth, another 39.3 seconds down, in a BMW Mini WRC.

Paddy McVeigh and Gary McElhinney in a Subaru Impreza WRC S12B were fifth while John O’Donnell and Joe Friel were eighth overall in a Ford Escort and won Class 13.

Top 10

1.Roy White/James O’Brien Ford Fiesta WRC 47:39.9

2.Donagh Kelly/Conor Foley Ford Fiesta WRC 48:01:0

3.Declan Boyle/James O’Reilly Ford Fiesta WRC 48:20.7

4.Joseph McGonigle/Ciaran Geaney BMW Mini WRC 49:00.0

5.Paddy McVeigh/Gary McElhinney Sub Impreza WRC S12B 50:05.3

6.Padraig Egan/Thomas Ryan Subaru Impreza N8 50:35.5

7.Stephen Wright/Arthur Kierans Ford Fiesta R5 51:25.9

8.John O’Donnell/Joe Friel Ford Escort 51:36.6

9.Sean Liston/Katrina Walsh Liston BMW E30 51:39.9

10.Kevin O’Donoghue/Colin O’Donoghue BMW M3 51:58.0