Donegal boxing fans will be following Sean McGoldrick who is back in the ring this weekend

Sean Mc Goldrick from Newport in Wales will be getting into the ring for the first time since September this weekend to lock horns with Ghana’s Michael Barnor in his fourth professional fight.

The Welshman has strong Donegal roots as his father Liam is from Cashelard just outside Ballyshannon and the bantamweight boxer often takes breaks in his holiday home in Rossnowlagh where he is surrounded by friends and family.

Sean made his professional debut early last year after having a successful amateur career which saw him win bronze and gold in the Commonwealth Games in India and Glasgow.

In his first fight he battled Englishman Brett Fidoe in front of a packed out arena in Manchester, a fight in which he won by unanimous decision 40-36.

He then met Ricky Starkey in the SSE Arena in Belfast where he won on points over the six rounds in a fight which was a battle and had fans on the edge of their seats.

In fight number 3 he took on experienced Hungarian boxer Gyula Dodu.

In the build up to his big fight this Saturday, Donegal Boxing Board PRO, Peter O'Donnell (who is a family friend and will be Saturday night’s fight), said:

“He’s gained a lot of experience from all of his fights in both the amateur and professional ranks. He's been very successful in the Commonwealth Games winning the gold and bronze.

“I’m going over to London myself to watch the fight and I think Sean will definitely fancy his chances. He’s gained a lot of experience from his recent three bouts and will be fairly confident stepping into the ring on Saturday.”

When asked about his ambitions for the future McGoldrick said: “In a year from now I want to be pushing for titles like the British championship. Whoever is the British champion at the time I want to be challenging them so I can push on for the Europeans.

“Come this Saturday I will have fought four good opponents and they’ve been a good mix of being roughed up and had plenty of stoppages. All I want is to get to the stage of challenging for titles, that’s why it’s important to have good people around you to help give you that confidence and belief that you can win”.