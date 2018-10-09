Kieran Wallace was gentle, kind and thoughtful

The death has taken place of Kieran Wallace formerly of Aughamuckey in the loving care of the Matron & Staff at Saint Patrick's Cheshire Home, Tullow, Co. Carlow, on September 23, 2018.

Born in the UK in 1957 he spent many of his childhood holidays in Ireland.



His wonderful tapestry of life was mirrored in the numerous countries where he worked. Gentle, kind and thoughtful he was blessed with a terrific sense of humour. He enjoyed music and the odd cigarette or two.

He came to live in Augamuckey in 1993 to help his mother Sheila when his father Eamon took ill. The following year there were two shattering blows first of all with the death of his father and later on when he himself was diagnosed with MS.

For the past number of years Saint Patrick's Cheshire Home, Tullow has been his home and it was so appropriate that the staff would play a central role at the obsequies.



He was laid to rest in the Parish Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated by Fr. Ian Doyle, Kiltown assisted by Fr. Tom Coyle, Kilkenny and Fr. Liam Shore, Bowdens Court.

Kieran is survived by his many cousins, relatives, and friends.