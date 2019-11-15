Local objectors blamed or Creevy Co-op closure

Continuous objections from people in the locality has forced the committee and shareholders of the Creevy and District Community Development Co-operative Society Ltd (Co-op) to close down the operation, it has been claimed.



Founded in 1994, the co-op looked after an area in south-west Donegal, located between Ballyshannon and the seaside resort of Rossnowlagh, consisting of seven town lands, a dramatic coastline and a small pier.



In their statement yesterday (Wednesday) the co-=op committee said it regretted to announce what they called "the sad decision" that it and the shareholders had decided to wind down the operation.



"The future of the co-op has proved very difficult to forecast with our future plans, (that we have been working on for over five years), being continually objected to by members of the locality. These objections have prevented the proposed long term plans bearing fruition and preventing a sustainable income stream required to ensure we had a viable future.



They added: "It is not financially feasible to continue operating the co-op and the shareholders have agreed with the recommendations of the committee at a recent EGM. The committee will wind down the company on a voluntary and professional basis."



The statement stated that the committee had advised that all cottages owned by Creevy Co-op reverted back to the landowners in 2018 as per contract and without the proposed income stream from the proposed new development of two traditional stone cottages on the site of the marine facility, it would be irresponsible of the committee to trade recklessly if they continued to operate without a sustainable income stream.

The committee revealed it had two Expression of Interests advertised in the Donegal Democrat on November 14 and social media platforms.



"The marine facility and kayaking equipment will be signed over to a group/organisation that has similar aims and objectives as the co-op as per our rules signed by the shareholders and registered with the Registry of Friendly Societies.



"The benefactors must also have similar aims and objectives as the co-op and a similar wind-up policy. Both Expression of Interests will be overseen by an independent professional body. All remaining bank balances will be transferred to a charitable institution or institutions as per the clause in the rules of the co-op."

Their statement also disclosed that the 10-mile coastal walk would closed on November 25 and that public notices were on display at all entrances, in local papers and on social media platforms. All bins located along the walk have been removed– the staff of the co-op kept the bins clean & tidy supported by Donegal County Council when time/availability permitted. As there is no-one to take full responsibility of the bins, the co-op have removed same.

Their statement also dealt with outstanding matters too.

"Donegal Fun Adventures (Kayaking) ceased operating in September and all guests booked to stay in the Traditional Stone Cottages will be honoured until the end of the year.

We would like to thank all landowners, the community, guests, visitors and public for supporting our businesses during our 25 years in business.

"We would like to thank our funders: Minister Michael Ring, Department of Rural, Community and Development and Pobal who have supported, guided and managed the programme on behalf of the department; Donegal Local Development Company who managed and supported the Leader programme; Minister Shane Ross, Department of Transport,Tourism and Sport; Failte Ireland, Donegal County Council and all other agencies that have supported us.

"We would like to thank our shareholders, FAS and IFI (International Fund for Ireland) who were our initial funders and those who facilitated the training and set up of the co-op at the initial stages.

Their statement ended by conveying a special thanks to the staff, sponsors (past and present) who supported the community project during the 25 years for their dedication, hard work, flexibility and commitment to the success of the co-op during its tenure.