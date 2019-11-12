Donegal restaurant has had an estimated six million customers since it opened!

McDonalds in Letterkenny is celebrating 20 years in business today.

Back on November 12, 1999, it opened on the Pearse Road in Letterkenny amid a wave of publicity.

The world’s biggest restaurant chain embarked on a €50 million investment programme at the time that saw 37 new outlets being opened around Ireland.

The arrival of McDonalds in Letterkenny was seen as a major vote of confidence in the town, and it was built long before many of the other establishments in the Letterkenny Retail Park which has four sections. At the time, it led to the creation of 70 new jobs.

And the Drive-Thru was a major hit then, and continues to be so.

Interestingly, a fleet of trucks arrived into the town with pre-fabricated sections for assembly.

McDonalds in Letterkenny soon became a magnet for many and it has been a huge success in every way.

Indeed, it is estimated that since it opened it has attracted in the region of six to seven million customers.

And even though it has - like in other stores - brought in automated self-service options, it still retains the personal touch.

Indeed, store manager Victor Byrne, points out that the friendly, customer-led focus has been a major factor in the continued development and success.

And the “feel-good factor” is also evident among the employees - three of whom have been there from the very start.

McDonalds in Letterkenny has been very committed to supporting a number of local charities and community events as well as sporting clubs.

And, of course, the support for the Ronald McDonald Children’s Charity is of huge benefit to those Donegal families who stay in Ronald McDonald House in Dublin, close to their loved ones in hospital.

Store owner Richard McNamara has always emphasised the importance of customer care and has overseen the changes over the years, including the major expansion almost two years ago.

Employment now stands at 78.

This Saturday, to mark 20 years in business, there will be a Family Fun Day at McDonalds, Letterkenny, from 12 noon to 3.00 pm.

McDonalds in Letterkenny is open seven days a week from 7.00 am until midnight.