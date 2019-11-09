That's snow way to go - winter scene greeted early morning drivers!

Heavy snow fell over parts of Ulster last night - and for some motorists from north Donegal heading to Belfast there was an unexpected delay.

The Glenshane Pass between Derry and Dungiven had some heavy snow - and this image was posted up by the well known Ponderosa Cafe.

The forecast for tonight, though, is not so bad.

Rain will eventually die out overnight. It will be cold and clear tonight with lowest temperatures of -1 to +1 degrees, with frost and fog forming under clear skies and slack winds.

However, motorists from Donegal heading to Belfast are advised to take extra-time. There is also some flooding in the Belfast area.