Shock at untimely passing of well known Donegal IFA figure

The sudden death of David Russell, Ashfield House, Coolbouy, Letterkenny, has evoked a sense of considerable shock and loss.

Well known in agricultural circles, he was a prominent member of the Irish Farmers’ Association, and served on the IFA National Potato Committee for several years.

He was a regular attender at IFA Co. Executive meetings and farm meetings around the county and was also a member of the Letterkenny branch of the IFA.

His wife Mabel has been very active in IFA matters too, having been a member of the IFA Farm Family and Social Affairs Committee where she was particularly involved in highlighting the Fair Deal scheme.

He passed away on Wednesday.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral will take place on Saturday, November 9, from there to Convoy Presbyterian Church for service at 1.00 pm.

Family time from 11pm to 11 am.

Sincere sympathy is extended to his family and friends on his untimely passing.